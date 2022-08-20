Hi,

I was primarily inspired by this repo payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server. However, I found there are a few things I do not know what to do with. I am writing this, because I've seen this approach a lot on GitHub, so it affects many users.

From Next.js 12.2, the swc is the primarily compiler and it is much faster. From what I understand, the way the repo is configured does not use it and uses Babel instead. How can I enable it?

the dev build takes too long for a fairly simple projects. The server start in about 10s on AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which is quite fast CPU.

Will payload switch to vite or swc for compilation? The webpack itself is slow and now it is possible to start server in no time I am seeing this log message

[BABEL] Note: The code generator has deoptimised the styling of <path-to-project>/.next/server/pages/_app.js as it exceeds the max of 500KB.

it is only annoying, but it does not break anything

it should be solved by

require ( '@babel/register' ) ( { presets : [ 'next/babel' ] , extensions : [ '.ts' , '.tsx' , '.js' , '.jsx' ] , env : { development : { sourceMaps : 'inline' , retainLines : true , compact : true , // this line } , } , } )

Webpack from payload throws warnings

<w> [webpack.cache.PackFileCacheStrategy] Caching failed for pack: Error: No serializer registered for ConcatSource <w> while serializing webpack/lib/util/registerExternalSerializer.webpack-sources/ConcatSource -> Array { 2 items } -> ConcatSource

it can be solved by surpressing all warnings

export default buildConfig ( { admin : { // this function webpack : ( config ) => { config . infrastructureLogging = { level : 'error' , } return config } , } , } )

Next.js images are not working

yes, I think there are collisions between Payload sharp and Next.js sharp. However, if I use Next.js Image component (I am using next/future/image ), it crashes the server. When I use plain img tags, it works like a charm. The log message is as follows