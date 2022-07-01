Query by publishDate is not working

Background

I want to have a simple scheduled publish feature like this

#567

Repro Steps

start server

git clone git@github.com:Stupidism/seo-mono.git git checkout feng/test-scheduled-publish pnpm I nx run seo-payload:serve

Create a doc and publish for the first time

http://localhost:3333/admin/collections/test-drafts/62be8d54722f5bd46633ca9f

Query the doc with playground (to simulate guest access)

# Write your query or mutation here query findTestDrafts { TestDrafts { docs { name publishDate } } }

Update the doc with a publishDate after today:

query the doc with playground again

Now u can see the updated version instead of the former version:

Expected behavior

According to requirement and the description from the code snnipet, it should return the version that publishDate smaller than today.