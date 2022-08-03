Question: Can I disable blockName in editor view?

Hey Payload community,

Question:

Is there anyway to disable the automatically applied blockName of a blocks field?

Auto-generated data per block

...

blockName

The Admin panel provides each block with a blockName field which optionally allows editors to label their blocks for better editability and readability.

Example Screenshot:



in this SS the current block's blockName is left blank, which displays as "Untitled"

Use case:

Our content team uses the blockName input to label the "Pages" of an entry, but not the Pages' nested "Content" blocks, and new editors get confused that they're not using the CMS properly when they see a bunch of Untitled's sprinkled everywhere.

Note to maintainers:

If it currently isn't possible, my 2 cents are that adding a configuration option on the block field to disable/hide the blockName property would complement the composability/customizability of your nested/recursive blocks, Tabs, etc. nicely.