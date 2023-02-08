DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
ratio field Why must one be selected?

default discord avatar
zhounewz
6 months ago
image

image

There are cases where neither is selected. This situation cannot be achieved with ratio

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    The required validation on radios was fixed in a more recent version. Upgrading Payload will help, but not completely fix your problem.

    Radio inputs in the browser don't work the way you want. There is no way to deselect a value without adding a clear button. You need a third option for 'null' in your list it seems.

  • default discord avatar
    zhounewz
    6 months ago

    It can only be realized by select, but it is inconvenient

    discord user avatar
    JessChowdhury
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    @zhounewz change require to required and give that a shot.

    discord user avatar
    JessChowdhury
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    @zhounewz also if your options only need to be true and false, you could use a checkbox field here.

  • default discord avatar
    zhounewz
    6 months ago

    Changing from require to required didn't work.
    image
    There are 3 options for me, unselected, true or false.

    discord user avatar
    JessChowdhury
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    @zhounewz what version of payload are you on?

  • default discord avatar
    zhounewz
    5 months ago

    @JessChowdhury "payload": "1.2.5"

