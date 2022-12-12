reference an entire collection (relationship to all docs)

I don't understand how I can reference an entire collection from within a block.

I would like to build a block that enables the user to reference a collection that will be included in the block.

For example: The user wants to build a "Shop" page. She includes some layout blocks. Now she wants to include all docs from the "Products" collection into the block, so that they're going to show up on the "Shop" page at the place she selected within the overall layout.

What I've tried:

Use a "relationship" field. Problem: I can't select an entire collection. Use a "select" field which has options for the available collections. Problem: I can query for the collection data but I don't know where to save it.

This question follows #1516 in my process to understand the architecture of payload (how it is meant to be used). Thank you.