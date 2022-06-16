REQ and USER are undefined running behind nginx proxy

I'm having several issues setting up Payload cms behind an Nginx Proxy for production. Basically my admin user is getting a lot of 403 Forbidden responses from the API, like . Doing some tests I console logged my req, and user variables in the update access hook of a collection, both resulting in undefined. Log-in to admin works, but log-out is weird.

Sometimes, even https://site.com/api/access returns {"errors":[{"message":"req is not defined"}]}

Here´s my configuration file with of course redacted sensitive information

Nginx configuration

server { root /var/www/site/dist; index index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; server_name site.com www.site.com; # Static Root location / { try_files $uri $uri / /index.html; } # Payload API location /api { proxy_pass http://localhost:1336/api; proxy_http_version 1.1 ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host ; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme ; proxy_set_header Host $http_host ; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "Upgrade" ; proxy_pass_request_headers on ; proxy_set_header Host $host ; } # Payload Admin Dashboard location /admin { proxy_pass http://localhost:1336/admin; proxy_http_version 1.1 ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host ; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme ; proxy_set_header Host $http_host ; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "Upgrade" ; proxy_pass_request_headers on ; } # Socket.IO location /socket.io { proxy_pass http://localhost:1336/socket.io; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header Host $host ; # proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade" ; } }

payload.config.js

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' ; import path from 'path' ; // Globals import Setup from './globals/Setup' ; import Avatars from './globals/Avatars' ; // Collections import Admins from './collections/Admins' ; import Users from './collections/Users' ; import Achievements from './collections/Achievements' ; import Experiences from './collections/Experiences' ; import Spaces from './collections/Spaces' ; import Playlists from './collections/Playlists' ; import Images from './collections/Images' ; import Videos from './collections/Videos' ; import Categories from './collections/Categories' ; import Sections from './collections/Sections' // Graphics import Logo from './graphics/Logo' ; import Icon from './graphics/Icon' ; export default buildConfig ( { serverURL : process . env . PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL , cors : '*' , admin : { user : Admins . slug , css : path . resolve ( __dirname , './styles/style.scss' ) , scss : path . resolve ( __dirname , './styles/vars.scss' ) , meta : { favicon : '/public/favicon.png' } , components : { graphics : { Logo , Icon , } , } , } , debug : process . env . PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_DEBUG , globals : [ Setup , Avatars , ] , collections : [ Categories , Sections , Spaces , Experiences , Playlists , Images , Videos , Users , Achievements , Admins // Add Collections here ] , plugins : [ ] , localization : { locales : [ 'en' , 'es' , ] , defaultLocale : 'en' , fallback : true , } , } ) ;

.env