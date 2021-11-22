Hello everyone,
Could someone please post an example of how to use 'where' 'in' query for Local and REST API?
Say I want to get 2 categories with specific IDs from the 'categories' collection. With local API this is what I am trying to do:
const result = await payload.find({
collection: 'categories',
where: {
id: {
in: ['619bea3fcc9ad5dd9692139f', '619bea2ccc9ad5dd96921377']
},
}
})
Result: it gives me all the categories from the collection.
What am I doing wrong?
Thank you!
Hey @vstarush — I can help here.
Your syntax is right. Running a similarly formatted query against the new beta version of Payload returns 2 documents as expected.
What version of Payload are you on? Can you try updating Payload to the most recent beta to re-try your test? The current beta, due to be released shortly, has fixed a few bugs due to querying by ID that arose from a new feature that we released a few versions back which allows users to define their own IDs for documents.
Let me know if the new beta fixes it!
Hi jmikrut! Yes, thank you, the version had solved the issue.
I was on 0.12.3 and it didn't work, but the 0.12.10-beta.0 works for Local API. Thank you! :)
Do REST queries support 'in'/'not_in'? I tried this, but it didn't work:
/api/categories?where[id][in]=619a95b4f16bea80ff8705f0,619a95a1f16bea80ff8705d7
Boom. You are on it! There was a leftover bug with our new implementation related to comma-delineated IDs.
Install
0.12.11-beta.0 to get a fix! And thank you for bringing this up!
Hi @jmikrut
Yep, I was away and missed the .11, but installed the .13 now. All works! :) Thanks so much for your help with this!!
