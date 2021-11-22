Hello everyone,

Could someone please post an example of how to use 'where' 'in' query for Local and REST API?

Say I want to get 2 categories with specific IDs from the 'categories' collection. With local API this is what I am trying to do:

const result = await payload.find({ collection: 'categories', where: { id: { in: ['619bea3fcc9ad5dd9692139f', '619bea2ccc9ad5dd96921377'] }, } })

Result: it gives me all the categories from the collection.

What am I doing wrong?

Thank you!