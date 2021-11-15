tldr:

REST Queries such as ?where[slug][equals]=home works for the defaultLocale, but not for other locales. Resulting in issues when using getStaticProps(context) => {context.params.slug} to fetch data from payload REST API.

Description:

I'm trying to make dynamic localised slugs work for a static web with Payload and Next.js

For example

https://mysite/en/home <-- english version

https://mysite/sv/hem <-- swedish version

Since I want localised dynamic slugs, I'm using [slug].js with getStaticPaths in Next.js that returns the following:

paths: [ { params: { slug: 'home' }, locale: 'en' }, { params: { slug: 'hem' }, locale: 'sv' }, ]

In Payload I got this field

{ name: "slug", type: "text", localized: true, }

The Payload REST Queries only works for the defaultLocale

http://localhost:3001/api/pages?where[slug][equals]=home <-- works

http://localhost:3001/api/pages?where[slug][equals]=hem <-- doesn't work

This gives me no possibility to get the data I need in Next.js since getStaticProps(context) {context.params.slug} in [slug].js gives me the local slug, for example hem (from the example above, which doesn't work in Payload REST Queries). I can't find a good workaround either.

I hope I have explained this well enough.

Thanks in advance! 🙏