REST Queries such as
?where[slug][equals]=home works for the defaultLocale, but not for other locales. Resulting in issues when using
getStaticProps(context) => {context.params.slug} to fetch data from payload REST API.
I'm trying to make dynamic localised slugs work for a static web with Payload and Next.js
For example
https://mysite/en/home <-- english version
https://mysite/sv/hem <-- swedish version
Since I want localised dynamic slugs, I'm using
[slug].js with
getStaticPaths in Next.js that returns the following:
paths: [
{ params: { slug: 'home' }, locale: 'en' },
{ params: { slug: 'hem' }, locale: 'sv' },
]
In Payload I got this field
{
name: "slug",
type: "text",
localized: true,
}
The Payload REST Queries only works for the defaultLocale
http://localhost:3001/api/pages?where[slug][equals]=home <-- works
http://localhost:3001/api/pages?where[slug][equals]=hem <-- doesn't work
This gives me no possibility to get the data I need in Next.js since
getStaticProps(context) {context.params.slug} in
[slug].js gives me the local slug, for example
hem (from the example above, which doesn't work in Payload REST Queries). I can't find a good workaround either.
I hope I have explained this well enough.
Thanks in advance! 🙏
I believe I have solved it myself. See below.
Was pretty sure I double checked this like 10 times before submitting this, guess not
http://localhost:3001/api/pages?where[slug][equals]=hem&locale=sv <-- works
Ah, it happens @fredrikgunnarsson. I'm glad you got it sorted out!
We should add your solution to the docs, expanding one of these sections:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#rest-queries
https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/localization#retrieving-localized-docs
You had to intuitively piece both pieces together.
Any thoughts?
Agree, I think the example in https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#rest-queries would benefit from also including
locale to make it clearer.
--
https://localhost:3000/api/posts?where[color][equals]=mint
++
https://localhost:3000/api/posts?where[color][equals]=mint&locale=en
Documentation in https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/localization#retrieving-localized-docs is fine I think.
