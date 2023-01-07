rich-text upload-element: impossible to restrict access to media collection

Hi,

I'm using multiple upload-enables media collections (one for every user).

Within the a user's media collection I've stated in the code that only this specific user has access to it.

Everything works fine in this multi-user setup except for one thing:

When trying to reference the user's media collection from the richText field (upload element) Payload goes through ALL upload enables collections trying to access them. Of course my current user is not allowed to access the media collections of all other users. So my readAccess function denies access (as it does when trying to read any collection of another user).

But here an error is thrown:

"Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action."

And the popup from the richtText's upload element remains empty.

I don't know if this is a bug or if my multi-user setup is totally wrong.