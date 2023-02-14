Hi,

how can I control which collections are available to be browsed when users want to add an internal link in a richText field?

So something like

{ type : 'relationship' , name : 'internal' , label : 'Document to link to' , relationTo : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , }

... for the richText field. Sorry, maybe I'm missing something but I couldn't find anything in the docs nor in this forum.

As you can see here in the first screenshot I can't select anything from the Posts collection.

But as shown in the second screenshot I could add items to the Posts collection.



