Running the demo

Hello again,

as I'm digging deeper into payload, I was wondering on how to setup custom components for

The Dashboard / UI and Custom fieldtypes

The documentation is a bit scarce on that imo, so I wanted to run the demo project but whenever I clone the repo and run npm run build or npm run demo I get errors.

> payload@0.4.4 build > yarn copyfiles && yarn build:tsc && yarn build:components yarn run v1.22.4 $ copyfiles -u 1 src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png} dist/ ✨ Done in 0.58s. yarn run v1.22.4 $ tsc --p tsconfig.admin.json && tsc --p tsconfig.server.json src/admin/hooks/useUnmountEffect.tsx:4:78 - error TS2345: Argument of type '() => React.EffectCallback' is not assignable to parameter of type 'EffectCallback'. Type 'EffectCallback' is not assignable to type 'void | Destructor'. Type 'EffectCallback' is not assignable to type 'Destructor'. Type 'void | Destructor' is not assignable to type 'void | { [UNDEFINED_VOID_ONLY]: never; }'. Type 'Destructor' is not assignable to type 'void | { [UNDEFINED_VOID_ONLY]: never; }'. Property '[UNDEFINED_VOID_ONLY]' is missing in type 'Destructor' but required in type '{ [UNDEFINED_VOID_ONLY]: never; }'. 4 const useUnmountEffect = (callback: React.EffectCallback): void => useEffect(() => callback, []); ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ node_modules/@types/react/index.d.ts:58:34 58 type Destructor = () => void | { [UNDEFINED_VOID_ONLY]: never }; ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ '[UNDEFINED_VOID_ONLY]' is declared here. src/admin/hooks/useUnmountEffect.tsx:4:78 4 const useUnmountEffect = (callback: React.EffectCallback): void => useEffect(() => callback, []); ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Did you mean to call this expression? src/admin/index.tsx:21:27 - error TS2741: Property 'xl' is missing in type '{ xs: number; s: number; m: number; l: number; }' but required in type 'Breakpoints'. 21 <WindowInfoProvider breakpoints={{ ~~~~~~~~~~~ node_modules/@faceless-ui/window-info/dist/WindowInfoProvider/types.d.ts:6:5 6 xl: number; ~~ 'xl' is declared here. node_modules/@faceless-ui/window-info/dist/WindowInfoProvider/types.d.ts:9:5 9 breakpoints: Breakpoints; ~~~~~~~~~~~ The expected type comes from property 'breakpoints' which is declared here on type 'IntrinsicAttributes & IntrinsicClassAttributes<WindowInfoProvider> & Readonly<Props> & Readonly<...>' src/uploads/getFileByPath.ts:9:27 - error TS2339: Property 'getType' does not exist on type 'typeof import("/Users/dominik/Development/payload/node_modules/@types/mime/index")'. 9 const mimetype = mime.getType(filePath); ~~~~~~~ Found 3 errors. error Command failed with exit code 2. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command. npm ERR! code 2 npm ERR! path /Users/dominik/Development/payload npm ERR! command failed npm ERR! command sh -c yarn copyfiles && yarn build:tsc && yarn build:components npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:

So my question is: How are you supposed to run the demo? Does someone have a writeup?