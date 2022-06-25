Serving static assets

Hi, I would like to have an example about serving static folders in Payload. Theses files can be used for instance in
admin.meta.favicon field in
payload.config.ts.
I tried using express.static in my
server.ts as follow but this does not work:
app.use('/public', express.static('assets/public')); => give 404 on
localhost:3000/public
app.use('/public', express.static(__dirname + '/assets/public')); => also give 404
localhost:3000/public
Is there any example/documentation about serving static files in Payload that I can take a look at ? Thanks a lots !
This is really an express question more than to do with Payload.
When you say you get a 404 from
localhost:3000/public are you specifying the file too as in
localhost:3000/public/favicon.ico? The expected result for hitting just the directory path is a 404 unless you have a handler set also.
Assuming that you are requesting files it has to be a problem with how you are calling express.static. We use
path.resolve(__dirname, './assets/public') rather than
+ to concat path names together.
What happens if you try
app.use('/public', express.static(path.resolve(__dirname, './assets/public'));?
Thanks a lots,
(path.resolve() indeed solves the problem !
