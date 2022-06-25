Serving static assets

Hi, I would like to have an example about serving static folders in Payload. Theses files can be used for instance in admin.meta.favicon field in payload.config.ts .

Here is my project tree:



I tried using express.static in my server.ts as follow but this does not work:

app.use('/public', express.static('assets/public')); => give 404 on localhost:3000/public

app.use('/public', express.static(__dirname + '/assets/public')); => also give 404 localhost:3000/public

Is there any example/documentation about serving static files in Payload that I can take a look at ? Thanks a lots !