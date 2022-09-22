siblingData in afterRead hook wrong?

I'm not sure if I'm missing something, but I'm trying to implement an afterRead hook for a field.

the siblingData inside only contains the data of the field, not of the whole block. The other hooks work fine.

Example siblingData of afterChange hook on the field 'rentPages':

siblingData: { id: '632c5632dd4397a36b55c5c3', variant: 'rent', rentPages: [ { value: '632c53526b4b99f8c0c01559', relationTo: 'rent-pages' } ], blockType: 'slider', layout: { top: 'default', bottom: 'default' } }

Potentially wrong siblingData of afterRead hook on the field 'rentPages':

siblingData: [ { value: '632c53526b4b99f8c0c01559', relationTo: 'rent-pages' } ]

Am I missing something or is this a bug?

Thanks for any hints.