siblingData in afterRead hook wrong?

I'm not sure if I'm missing something, but I'm trying to implement an afterRead hook for a field.
the siblingData inside only contains the data of the field, not of the whole block. The other hooks work fine.
Example siblingData of afterChange hook on the field 'rentPages':
siblingData: {
id: '632c5632dd4397a36b55c5c3',
variant: 'rent',
rentPages: [ { value: '632c53526b4b99f8c0c01559', relationTo: 'rent-pages' } ],
blockType: 'slider',
layout: { top: 'default', bottom: 'default' }
}
Potentially wrong siblingData of afterRead hook on the field 'rentPages':
siblingData: [ { value: '632c53526b4b99f8c0c01559', relationTo: 'rent-pages' } ]
Am I missing something or is this a bug?
Thanks for any hints.
fixed: #1201
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.