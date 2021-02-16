DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Some fields in collection cannot be update

default discord avatar
yudyananda
2 years ago
1 1

Hi i just start payloadcms with quickstart on my windows10 (local machine). Pick the blog template, connect to my local mongo mongodb://localhost/payloads then run yarn dev

$ yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.4
$ nodemon
[nodemon] 2.0.7
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: js,mjs,json
[nodemon] starting `node server.js`
[03:39:15] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[03:39:20] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://localhost:3000/admin
(node:9384) DeprecationWarning: Listening to events on the Db class has been deprecated and will be removed in the next major version.
[03:39:20] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): E-mail configured with mock configuration
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): Log into mock email provider at https://ethereal.email
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): Mock email account username: XxxaxXXaxax@ethereal.email
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): Mock email account password: XMKXaxanxaAXxaxadada
webpack built f9b9cf5221b841d38de6 in 34192ms

I was really impressed by how it looked. Unfortunately I encountered a problem. Some fields in the post collection do not change when edited.

In this case I am trying to change the RichText and Tags fields, click save. Return to the posts collection page, click the content again and the edited field will change back to what it was before editing

I'm not sure if it's a bug, something I missed or something the development edition couldn't do. What do you think?

thanks

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    2 years ago

    I was able to recreate the bug also!

    image

    I'm looking in to this issue right now. I assume it has to do with the rich text field. I've opened an issue for the bug here: #71

    2 replies
  • default discord avatar
    yudyananda
    2 years ago

    @DanRibbens thanks. Can you also reproduce in tag field? i mean try remove existing or add new tag in the existing post content

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    2 years ago

    Hey, I forgot to follow up in here since we closed #71. I was able to reproduce with other fields along with richText back when you reported it. We made some refactors around localization on fields that came up since closing #71. We also improved our test coverage related to this as well. 👍
    Get the updated payload version and all should be working if you haven't already.

