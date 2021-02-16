Some fields in collection cannot be update

Hi i just start payloadcms with quickstart on my windows10 (local machine). Pick the blog template, connect to my local mongo
mongodb://localhost/payloads then run
yarn dev
$ yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.4
$ nodemon
[nodemon] 2.0.7
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: js,mjs,json
[nodemon] starting `node server.js`
[03:39:15] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[03:39:20] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://localhost:3000/admin
(node:9384) DeprecationWarning: Listening to events on the Db class has been deprecated and will be removed in the next major version.
[03:39:20] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): E-mail configured with mock configuration
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): Log into mock email provider at https://ethereal.email
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): Mock email account username: XxxaxXXaxax@ethereal.email
[03:39:23] INFO (payload): Mock email account password: XMKXaxanxaAXxaxadada
webpack built f9b9cf5221b841d38de6 in 34192ms
I was really impressed by how it looked. Unfortunately I encountered a problem. Some fields in the post collection do not change when edited.
In this case I am trying to change the RichText and Tags fields, click save. Return to the posts collection page, click the content again and the edited field will change back to what it was before editing
I'm not sure if it's a bug, something I missed or something the development edition couldn't do. What do you think?
thanks
I was able to recreate the bug also!
I'm looking in to this issue right now. I assume it has to do with the rich text field. I've opened an issue for the bug here: #71
@DanRibbens thanks. Can you also reproduce in tag field? i mean try remove existing or add new tag in the existing post content
Hey, I forgot to follow up in here since we closed #71. I was able to reproduce with other fields along with richText back when you reported it. We made some refactors around localization on fields that came up since closing #71. We also improved our test coverage related to this as well.
Get the updated payload version and all should be working if you haven't already.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.