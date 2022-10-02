Subdomains and Cookies

Hey folks,

Running into an issue where Payload running on a subdomain fails to set an auth cookie properly.

With Payload is running on https://payload.domain.com and a React frontend is running on https://domain.com .

User collection:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; export const User : CollectionConfig = { slug: 'user', auth: { cookies: { secure: true, // domain.com is secure (https) domain: `.domain.com`, sameSite: 'none' // Tried with all options, strict, lax, none }, }, access: { // ... }, fields: [ // ... ] };

From inspecting requests, the correct response appears to be sent from payload however no cookie is ever actually set.

The issue seems similar to discussion #401 however I wasn't able to identify the issue with the cookie not setting.

Any thoughts?