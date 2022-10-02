Subdomains and Cookies

Hey folks,
Running into an issue where Payload running on a subdomain fails to set an auth cookie properly.
With Payload is running on
https://payload.domain.com and a React frontend is running on
https://domain.com.
User collection:
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
export const User : CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'user',
auth: {
cookies: {
secure: true, // domain.com is secure (https)
domain: `.domain.com`,
sameSite: 'none' // Tried with all options, strict, lax, none
},
},
access: {
// ...
},
fields: [
// ...
]
};
From inspecting requests, the correct response appears to be sent from payload however no cookie is ever actually set.
The issue seems similar to discussion #401 however I wasn't able to identify the issue with the cookie not setting.
Any thoughts?
Took a minute but here's what I did to reproduce.
Cloned and installed the Payload Next Auth repo: payload-cms-next. Locally, I'm using Traefik, dnsmasq, for the certificate and resolution. Configured this to run and resolve on
payload.cookie.domain.com.
Cloned and installed the Next Auth Frontend repo: next-auth-frontend. Again, locally using Traefik and dnsmasq for valid certs and resolution. Configured this to run and resolve on
cookie.domain.com. Set the
NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL env. var. to point to
payload.cookie.domain.com.
Then I tried a few different approaches.
Users collection to observe the initial behavior:
payload.cookie.domain.com works as expected, sets a cookie for the payload subdomain.
cookie.domain.com also works until the page is refreshed. No cookie was set though, as expected (different domain).
Users collection:
// ...
auth : {
cookies: {
secure: true,
sameSite: 'strict', // Also tried `lax`, and `none`
domain: '.cookie.domain.com' // Also tried `cookie.domain.com` and `.domain.com` to rule out it being the naked domain.
},
// ...
}
cookie.domain.com works until page is refreshed. However no cookie is set though.
Set-Cookie to the domain
cookie.domain.com. However, again, doesn't actually set the cookie.
Additional (kind of) related behaviors:
However, I can still clickAccount` up top and return to the Account page. Appears the only way to logout is to refresh the page.
Not sure what the heck is going on here! lol
Edit: Seems like it's specific to REST fetch requests so looking into this and CORS configuration a little more.
Edit: Am a goof. lol There are a couple things at play. Ultimately I was calling the payload rest api in
getServerSideProps. Which is obviously not from the browser. So the request wouldn't contain the cookie. What I ultimately did was read the httponly cookie in
getServerSideProps then set it as an
Authorization: JWT {cookie token} on the payload request.
Hey @imphillipzissou — this is strange. At first glance everything looks right. Can you try this in Chrome? I believe Chrome will show a little yellow warning sign if a cookie is not set successfully. And it typically comes with the reason why. Looks like you're using Safari, right?
@jmikrut Thanks for replying so quickly! Correct, this was with Safari. I just tried this on Chrome too, however same behavior and no little yellow warnings.
Hmm, the only thing I can see here is that in Chrome, the
SameSite property appears to be set to
Strict. Are you specifying
SameSite to
None?
Apologies for changing it in the screenshot. I've attempted it with all the options (
lax,
strict, and
none) in Chrome.
Not sure if it would make a difference but I am attempting this over the REST
/api/[colleciton-slug]/login endpoint. Working on reproducing the issue isolated from my project.
