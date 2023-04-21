Table View for Media Collection no longer shows the thumbnail gallery

Current version:
"payload": "1.6.32"
The previous version where it worked:
"payload": "1.6.22",
also I use
"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.12",
After I've updated the payload version, all my media collections look like Table Views (columns with non-image data instead of thumbnails).
And it works fine for these collections that contain some documents, but I prefer to see thumbnails if the collection only contains image files.
Is it possible to return them back? Or to configure it using some "admin" property?
UPD: I found that if I select "File name" column I can see previews
Hey @lilnotes
This was a UX decision we made when implementing bulk operations. Several others have asked for different list views in other discussions and we think it is a great idea!
If you don't want to wait for us to get to it you can always make a custom List component and assign it to admin.components.List in your upload enabled collections. It might be a bit of work but you could look at the old UI component as your guide https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/v1.6.23/src/admin/components/elements/UploadGallery
Which gets used in: src/admin/components/views/collections/List/Default.tsx
