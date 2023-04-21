Table View for Media Collection no longer shows the thumbnail gallery

Current version: "payload": "1.6.32"

The previous version where it worked: "payload": "1.6.22",

also I use

"@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.12",

After I've updated the payload version, all my media collections look like Table Views (columns with non-image data instead of thumbnails).

And it works fine for these collections that contain some documents, but I prefer to see thumbnails if the collection only contains image files.

Is it possible to return them back? Or to configure it using some "admin" property?