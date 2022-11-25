Trying to migrate some data but cannot update 1-on-1

Bug Report

We are changing a block to have a list of Call to Actions instead of just one.

I'm trying to migrate the cta field into the ctaList field like so:

const pages = await payload . find ( { collection : 'pages' , } ) ; pages . docs . forEach ( ( page : Page ) => { page . content . forEach ( ( block ) => { if ( block . blockType === Slug . DefaultContent ) { if ( block . cta ) { block . ctaList = [ block . cta ] ; payload . update ( { collection : 'pages' , id : page . id , data : { content : page . content , } , } ) ; } } } ) ; } ) ;

But I am getting the follow errors:

ValidationError: followingFieldsInvalid content.0.image.image, content.0.cta.page, content.0.ctaList.0.page

These are all relationship fields that are bugging out. Any tips on how I can do this?

I am also thinking of making a migration plugin for Payload. If anyone cares to help, let me know 😄

Other Details

Payload: 1.2.1