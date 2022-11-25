Trying to migrate some data but cannot update 1-on-1

We are changing a block to have a list of Call to Actions instead of just one.
I'm trying to migrate the cta field into the ctaList field like so:
const pages = await payload.find({
collection: 'pages',
});
pages.docs.forEach((page: Page) => {
page.content.forEach((block) => {
if (block.blockType === Slug.DefaultContent) {
if (block.cta) {
block.ctaList = [block.cta];
payload.update({
collection: 'pages',
id: page.id,
data: {
content: page.content,
},
});
}
}
});
});
But I am getting the follow errors:
ValidationError: followingFieldsInvalid content.0.image.image, content.0.cta.page, content.0.ctaList.0.page
These are all relationship fields that are bugging out. Any tips on how I can do this?
I am also thinking of making a migration plugin for Payload. If anyone cares to help, let me know
Payload: 1.2.1
Well, I think in this case @falko100 the problem is that your relationship field data is not in the right shape.
Relationships have four potential different data shapes, so if you're trying to fill relationships, you need to determine which shape is right for your field(s) and pass data to the operation according to the required relationship field configuration.
We have some docs about this here:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#how-the-data-is-saved
We do this just about every day without problem, so I don't think this is a bug - moreso you are just passing data incorrectly. I'll bump this over to a Discussion and we can continue the conversation there!
Ahh ok, but the data returned isn't structured like:
{"owner":"abcd-key"}
but:
{"id":"abcd-key", doc: {...}}
Is there a way to use the Local API find to return plain data without the relations loaded?
After looking at the documentation a bit more, I figured I could add
depth: 0, to my Local API call and then it works :)
I currently made a route in my
server.ts file. What's a good location to do these kind of data migrations?
Are there additional/required fields defined on your Pages collection? You will likely have to spread the existing page data like this:
payload.update({
collection: "pages",
id: page.id,
data: {
...page,
content: page.content,
},
});
Let me know if that helps.
