Unable to save document (form submissions) with REST API

Hi,

I tried payloadcms/plugin-form-builder and I have some questions. How to create form submissions? Should I point my HTML directly to Payload? Richt now, I have proxy function that process data and after that I tried to create new form submission using REST API.

const formSubmission = { form : '<some-mongo-id>' , submissionData : [ { field : ... ', value: ' . . . ' }, ... }

const res = await apiFetch ( '<api-url>/form-submissions' , { body : JSON . stringify ( formSubmission ) , method : 'POST' , } )

const formData = new FormData ( ) formData . append ( '_payload' , JSON . stringify ( formSubmission ) ) const res = await apiFetch ( '<api-url>/form-submissions' , { body : formData , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'multipart/form-data' , } , method : 'POST' , } )

Neither of these approaches work. They return validation error that prop form is missing, Do you have any ideas what I am doing wrong? I think the documentation lacks details on how to work with REST mutations.

Thanks!