Unable to use `access` (does not affect localhost)

Bug Report

On localhost, everything works as expected. But once I host my Payload implementation, I get a 403 on any access point that is not () => true . (hosted on Northflank, tutorial that I followed)

Steps to Reproduce

npx create-payload-app copy-paste "roles" from Users.ts and the files src/access/isAdmin.ts + src/access/isLoggedIn.ts from Payload CMS Access Control Demo update any Collection to use () => true for read access, and all other access points to use isAdmin test on localhost (I used Mongo DB Atlas as my DB) see that everything works as expected test on hosted environment (I used Northflank) see that all non-read events give 403 even though checks pass

Other Details

Link to WIP GitHub repo.

Example Access Code:

access: { create: isAdmin, read: () => true, update: isAdmin, delete: isAdmin, },

Example Access Code with output logs:

create: isAdmin, read: (args) => { console.log(`has args: ${Boolean(args)}`); console.log(`is logged in: ${isLoggedIn(args)}`); console.log(`is admin: ${isAdmin(args)}`); console.log(`is editor or admin: ${isEditorOrAdmin(args)}`); console.log(`is admin or self: ${isAdminOrSelf(args)}`); return true; }, update: isAdmin, delete: isAdmin,

Example image of container logs from Northflank showing that the check are passing when hitting the read access point, but failing with a 403 when any other point is hit:



other-other details

I did try setting all of my access CRUD to just () => true , and that worked in my hosted environment. But then of course anyone can do anything. So I do have a workaround for my editors, but it's pretty inconvenient as I can only allow them to edit for a small time frame.

Finally, this is my first time using PayloadCMS, and I am hoping that I made some very simple mistake somewhere. Thank you in advance for you help!