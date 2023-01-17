Unable to use `access` (does not affect localhost)

On localhost, everything works as expected. But once I host my Payload implementation, I get a 403 on any access point that is not
() => true. (hosted on Northflank, tutorial that I followed)
npx create-payload-app
Users.ts and the files
src/access/isAdmin.ts+
src/access/isLoggedIn.ts from Payload CMS Access Control Demo
() => true for
read access, and all other access points to use
isAdmin
Example Access Code:
access: {
create: isAdmin,
read: () => true,
update: isAdmin,
delete: isAdmin,
},
Example Access Code with output logs:
create: isAdmin,
read: (args) => {
console.log(`has args: ${Boolean(args)}`);
console.log(`is logged in: ${isLoggedIn(args)}`);
console.log(`is admin: ${isAdmin(args)}`);
console.log(`is editor or admin: ${isEditorOrAdmin(args)}`);
console.log(`is admin or self: ${isAdminOrSelf(args)}`);
return true;
},
update: isAdmin,
delete: isAdmin,
Example image of container logs from Northflank showing that the check are passing when hitting the
read access point, but failing with a 403 when any other point is hit:
I did try setting all of my
access CRUD to just
() => true, and that worked in my hosted environment. But then of course anyone can do anything. So I do have a workaround for my editors, but it's pretty inconvenient as I can only allow them to edit for a small time frame.
Finally, this is my first time using PayloadCMS, and I am hoping that I made some very simple mistake somewhere. Thank you in advance for you help!
The issue I was having was that I wasn't adding
http/
https to my URLs in the
csrf section. As described by this comment in a different conversation.
@Barbacoa08 did you read the common issues at the bottom of that article? It sounds very similar to your issue above, let us know and we can go from there
@JarrodMFlesch, I did check the common issues and that wasn't it. I triple checked my DB connection string testing on both my localhost and my docker environment and it's the same in both.
You have your
serverURL configured in your payload config right?
I am going to turn this into a discussion as I don't think this is an issues with payload. Lets continue this convo there!
Correct, my server.ts looks like:
import express from "express";
import payload from "payload";
require("dotenv").config();
const app = express();
// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get("/", (_, res) => {
res.redirect("/admin");
});
// Initialize Payload
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
},
});
// Add your own express routes here
app.listen(3000);
Alternatively, I am not strongly tied to any particular build system, is there a tutorial for setting up Payload CMS end-to-end? The only reason I went with Northflank was because they had a tutorial for how to fully setup Payload CMS including a DB and file storage. But if there is another, recommended, way, I'm happy to try it out.
I've never setup a CMS before, so this is pretty new territory for me and I'm floundering a bit
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.