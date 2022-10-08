DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Unable to wrap the upload element in rich text with link

default discord avatar
EasonSoong
10 months ago
1 1

Bug Report

Use link to wrap upload element don't work.
image

Current Behavior

Enter the link form and submit, but nothing happen.

Expected Behavior

Should be able to wrap an upload element with link to make it clickable.

Possible Solution

Steps to Reproduce

  1. Insert an upload element in rich text.
  2. Click the upload element and click the link to wrap it.
  3. Enter the link form and confirm. image
  4. Nothing happen.

Detailed Description

payload@1.1.7

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    10 months ago

    Hey @EasonSoong — this is actually intended. If you want to link your uploads, you can add custom upload fields like seen in the demo, in the Page -> Layout -> Content rich text fields:

    Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 8 33 08 PM

    Here are some docs about this:
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#upload-element

    It might be possible in the future to extend the Link component, but it's tough because of the way that SlateJS works. It would be an "element within an element" as far as Slate is concerned. Not gonna say it's impossible, but the UX of it all could be questionable as well. So we prefer the above method to link uploads within rich text.

    Gonna convert this to a discussion for now but would love to know what you think!

