Understanding Slugs / admin UI names?

A Slug is the unique identifying part of a web address, typically at the end of the URL and its recommend to avoid special characters like commas, semicolons, colons, spaces, quotes.

From my understanding the Admin UI collection Names are generated from slugs.

If I require a nicer admin UI Name, I would need to currently break the Slug suggestion by using a Space when using 2 Words instead of a dash/underscore.

From Demo Slug code spaces would still produce correct urls.

const format = (val: string): string => val.replace(/ /g, '-').replace(/[^\w-]+/g, '').toLowerCase();

Or did I oversee something that the admin UI Name can be specified somewhere?

P. S. Perhaps adding for Admin UI a word wrap to get 2x lines could be added, as we still have enough space in our boxes.