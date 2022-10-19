DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Understanding Slugs / admin UI names?

default discord avatar
Rar9
9 months ago
1 1

A Slug is the unique identifying part of a web address, typically at the end of the URL and its recommend to avoid special characters like commas, semicolons, colons, spaces, quotes.

unsafe-characters-url.jpg

From my understanding the Admin UI collection Names are generated from slugs.

If I require a nicer admin UI Name, I would need to currently break the Slug suggestion by using a Space when using 2 Words instead of a dash/underscore.

Screenshot_20221019_201534.jpg

From Demo Slug code spaces would still produce correct urls.

const format = (val: string): string => val.replace(/ /g, '-').replace(/[^\w-]+/g, '').toLowerCase();

Or did I oversee something that the admin UI Name can be specified somewhere?

P. S. Perhaps adding for Admin UI a word wrap to get 2x lines could be added, as we still have enough space in our boxes.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Hey @Rar9 — you can specify nicer names using labels: { singular: 'Page', plural: 'Pages' } on Collections. But by default we use the name if you don't add more specificity. You can check the docs for more information here!

    1 reply
  • default discord avatar
    Rar9
    9 months ago

    Thanks for the fast response ....

    I searched in docs for slug / label / name/admin but this didn't show up.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.