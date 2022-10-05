DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
use a group field for useAsTitle

default discord avatar
Teelon
10 months ago
1 1

Can I use a group field for the useAsTitle on a collection admin property?. As of now it takes String? which indicates the field name that you want to use.
{ name:'name', type:'group', fields:[ { name:'first', type :'text' }, { name:'last', type:'text' } ] }

  • discord user avatar
    JarrodMFlesch
    Payload Team
    10 months ago

    To be clear, you are wanting to use first as the document title?

    No that is not currently possible. What you could do instead is create a top level field i.e. fullName and use a field hook to update that based on name.first and name.last.

    Something like this:

    {
  slug: 'example-collection',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'fullName',
  },
  fields: [
    {
      admin: {
        hidden: true,
      },
      name: 'fullName',
      type: 'text',
      hooks: {
        beforeChange: [
          ({ siblingData, operation, value }) => {
            if (operation === 'create' || operation === 'update') {
              return `${siblingData.name.first} ${siblingData.name.last}`
            }
            return value
          },
        ],
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'name',
      type: 'group',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'first',
          type: 'text',
        },
        {
          name: 'last',
          type: 'text',
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
},
