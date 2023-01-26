DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Using different type of editor

default discord avatar
mark-15
6 months ago
1 1

Hey Guys,

I just wanna ask if there is a possibility that I can use ckeditor instead of slatejs

  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    Hey @mark-15 anything is possible, though we don't officially support anything other than slate. We have a community member that built a plugin for Lexical, but nothing for ckeditor at this time.

    1 reply
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    To expand on this, using ckeditor would actually be quite easy. Because it stores its contents as a string, you would just need to make a custom Field component for any given text field.

    Then, within that custom field component, you would render ckeditor accordingly. Would be easy!

