using Local API with React SSR from frontend

As I see there are some benefits when using the Local-API over REST.

My current setup is a pretty default React SSR-Setup with express & payload as the backend and React rendered on

/ route by express using ReactDOMServer.

now I wanted to use the Local API inside the React application, but as it needs to be hydrated by the client I see no way in providing the react application with the payload instance to use functions like .find()...

is there currently any solution to this problem or can you suggest which frontend library works best with SSR backends for this use case?

Thanks in advance for any suggestion, clarification, or help.