Collections

const Surah : CollectionConfig = { slug : "surah" , admin : { useAsTitle : "name" , defaultColumns : [ "name" , "id" , 'variations' , "publishDate" , 'status' ] , group : "Content" } , access : { read : ( { req : { user } } ) => { if ( user ) { return true ; } return { and : [ { publishDate : { less_than : new Date ( ) . toJSON ( ) , } , _status : { equals : 'published' , } , } , ] , } ; } } , versions : { drafts : true , } , fields : [ { name : "name" , type : "text" , localized : true , } , { name : 'quranPage' , type : 'relationship' , relationTo : 'quranPage' required : true , hasMany : true , admin : { position : 'sidebar' , } , } , ] } export default Surah ;

Variations Collection

const QuranPage : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'quranPage' , admin : { useAsTitle : 'name' , defaultColumns : [ 'name' , 'id' , 'archived' ] , group : 'Content' , } , access : { read : ( ) => true , } , fields : [ { name : 'name' , type : 'text' , localized : true , } , { name : 'summary' , type : 'ui' , admin : { position : 'sidebar' , components : { Field : QuranPageSummary , } } } ] , } export default QuranPage ;

When I try to save this collection this showing ValidationError Error

[16:30:52] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: quranPage at new ExtendableError (E: \M ERN Project \q uranicdeen \q uranicdeen-admin

ode_modules \p ayload \s rc \e rrors \A PIError.ts:26:11) at new APIError (E: \M ERN Project \q uranicdeen \q uranicdeen-admin

ode_modules \p ayload \s rc \e rrors \A PIError.ts:43:5) at new ValidationError (E: \M ERN Project \q uranicdeen \q uranicdeen-admin

ode_modules \p ayload \s rc \e rrors \V alidationError.ts:8:5) at beforeChange (E: \M ERN Project \q uranicdeen \q uranicdeen-admin

ode_modules \p ayload \s rc \f ields \h ooks \b eforeChange \i ndex.ts:52:11) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at update (E: \M ERN Project \q uranicdeen \q uranicdeen-admin

ode_modules \p ayload \s rc \c ollections \o perations \u pdate.ts:202:16) at updateHandler (E: \M ERN Project \q uranicdeen \q uranicdeen-admin

ode_modules \p ayload \s rc \c ollections \r equestHandlers \u pdate.ts:23:17)

MongoDb