Versions not showing/being listed

I'm running Payload
1.2.3. 1.2.4 in Ubuntu
18.04.6 LTS, Node
16.18.1, with a local install of MongoDB
6.0.3.
I've enabled versions on a collection, and see '5 versions found' in the sidebar in the admin. When I click through to the versions listing, the pagination says '1-4 of 4', but no versions are listed.
I'm logged in with the initial admin user created as part of setup.
Members.ts:
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Members: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'members',
auth: true,
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'email',
defaultColumns: ['nameFirst', 'nameLast', 'jobTitle', 'department'],
disableDuplicate: true,
listSearchableFields: ['nameFirst', 'nameLast'],
},
access: {
create: () => true,
read: () => true,
update: () => true,
delete: () => true,
readVersions: () => true,
},
versions: true,
fields: [
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'nameFirst',
type: 'text',
label: 'First name',
index: true,
required: true,
},
{
name: 'nameLast',
type: 'text',
label: 'Last name',
index: true,
required: true,
},
],
},
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'jobTitle',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'department',
type: 'text',
},
]
},
],
};
export default Members;
payload.config.ts:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Members from './collections/Members';
import Users from './collections/Users';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
csrf: [
'http://localhost:4000',
],
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [
Members,
Users,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
});
Am I doing something wrong?
Thanks!
I have the same issue with a simpler collection:
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Organisations: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'organisations',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'name',
defaultColumns: ['name'],
disableDuplicate: true,
listSearchableFields: ['name'],
},
versions: true,
fields: [
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
label: 'Name',
index: true,
required: true,
},
],
},
],
};
export default Organisations;
Hi @DavidOliver, I've been able to recreate the problem. It appears limit is set to 0 by default on the request to the Api made by Payload.
Request:
GET /api/draft-posts/versions?locale=en&depth=1&where%5Bparent%5D%5Bequals%5D=638e620497a5b55f0214a1b2 HTTP/1.1
Response:
{"docs":[],"totalDocs":11,"limit":0,"totalPages":1,"page":1,"pagingCounter":1,"hasPrevPage":false,"hasNextPage":false,"prevPage":null,"nextPage":null}
If you change the pagination limit "Per page: 10" or append ?limit=10 you should see it working.
I'm going to open an issue off the back of your discussion for the Payload team to look at.
Aha! Thanks for the info.
Hey guys, no need to open an issue. I merged the fix for that this morning when I noticed it. It will land in the next release (soon)
@DavidOliver There has been a commit earlier today that resolves the issue commit #dd04d78
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.