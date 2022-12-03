Versions not showing/being listed

I'm running Payload 1.2.3 . 1.2.4 in Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS , Node 16.18.1 , with a local install of MongoDB 6.0.3 .

I've enabled versions on a collection, and see '5 versions found' in the sidebar in the admin. When I click through to the versions listing, the pagination says '1-4 of 4', but no versions are listed.

I'm logged in with the initial admin user created as part of setup.

Members.ts :

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; const Members : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'members' , auth : true , admin : { useAsTitle : 'email' , defaultColumns : [ 'nameFirst' , 'nameLast' , 'jobTitle' , 'department' ] , disableDuplicate : true , listSearchableFields : [ 'nameFirst' , 'nameLast' ] , } , access : { create : ( ) => true , read : ( ) => true , update : ( ) => true , delete : ( ) => true , readVersions : ( ) => true , } , versions : true , fields : [ { type : 'row' , fields : [ { name : 'nameFirst' , type : 'text' , label : 'First name' , index : true , required : true , } , { name : 'nameLast' , type : 'text' , label : 'Last name' , index : true , required : true , } , ] , } , { type : 'row' , fields : [ { name : 'jobTitle' , type : 'text' , } , { name : 'department' , type : 'text' , } , ] } , ] , } ; export default Members ;

payload.config.ts :

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' ; import path from 'path' ; import Members from './collections/Members' ; import Users from './collections/Users' ; export default buildConfig ( { serverURL : 'http://localhost:3000' , csrf : [ 'http://localhost:4000' , ] , admin : { user : Users . slug , } , collections : [ Members , Users , ] , typescript : { outputFile : path . resolve ( __dirname , 'payload-types.ts' ) , } , graphQL : { schemaOutputFile : path . resolve ( __dirname , 'generated-schema.graphql' ) , } , } ) ;

Am I doing something wrong?

Thanks!

Update

I have the same issue with a simpler collection: