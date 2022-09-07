Does Payload have any concept of webhooks on certain events?
Payload doesn't have webhooks, it gives you a complete API that other apps can call. You can extend your Payload app to call any code by adding your own hooks https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/overview.
You can also add custom endpoints through payload or on your express app that can listen for calls.
What are you trying to do?
Thank you.
As an example, in my old CMS, anytime I would publish an Article, I'd have a webhook set up that hit a custom endpoint that recorded some audit log stuff to a table.
Just lots of little things like that where if a piece of content is mutated, I can send the payload of that mutation to a specific endpoint.
You can do all that with Payload Hooks - they can do everything webhooks can do but WAY better!
Awesome, awesome. Thank you! :)
