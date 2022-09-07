DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Webhooks?

corysimmons
11 months ago
Does Payload have any concept of webhooks on certain events?

    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    Payload doesn't have webhooks, it gives you a complete API that other apps can call. You can extend your Payload app to call any code by adding your own hooks https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/overview.

    You can also add custom endpoints through payload or on your express app that can listen for calls.

    What are you trying to do?

    corysimmons
    11 months ago

    Thank you.

    As an example, in my old CMS, anytime I would publish an Article, I'd have a webhook set up that hit a custom endpoint that recorded some audit log stuff to a table.

    Just lots of little things like that where if a piece of content is mutated, I can send the payload of that mutation to a specific endpoint.

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    You can do all that with Payload Hooks - they can do everything webhooks can do but WAY better!

    corysimmons
    11 months ago

    Awesome, awesome. Thank you! :)

