Webhooks in config?

So hi again. I need to use webhooks to re-deploy my repo on vercel and fetch the latest data. I tried to use the afterChange hook in the payload.config file, but unfortunately it did not work.

[22:09:40] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... [22:09:42] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config [22:09:42] ERROR (payload): 1: "hooks.afterChange" is not allowed [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...

The documentation is a bit fuzzy on that one, What can I use? My code looks like this:

payload.config.js ------------------- ... const afterChange = async ({ operation }) => { console.log(operation); }; ... ... hooks: { afterChange: [afterChange] }, ...

Any ideas or recomendations on how to do that?

I do think it makes the most sense to have a global hook or something to detect changes.

Have a nice weekend!

Cheers