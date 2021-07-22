Webpack warnings of export was not found.

Hey,

I was working with Payload and next.js boilerplate to build an e-commerce site(a practice project). I tried to customize the upload to use cloudinary using this approach, but I am getting the following warnings from Webpack.

This was working perfectly fine when I experimented with an app created with create-payload-app , is it something with the next.js custom server? I have used an alias for files having server-side only packages in webpack config as directed by docs, not sure what is the reason but I couldn't find any solution.

Here is the link to my repo I am working with.