Webpack warnings of export was not found.

2 years ago
Hey,

I was working with Payload and next.js boilerplate to build an e-commerce site(a practice project). I tried to customize the upload to use cloudinary using this approach, but I am getting the following warnings from Webpack.

image

This was working perfectly fine when I experimented with an app created with create-payload-app, is it something with the next.js custom server? I have used an alias for files having server-side only packages in webpack config as directed by docs, not sure what is the reason but I couldn't find any solution.

Here is the link to my repo I am working with.

    Um Alright, I figured it out. I had to use export default {} in emptyObject.ts and export all hooks as default from CloudinaryMediaHooks. That solved the problem for me.

