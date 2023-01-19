What does a path of a field look like?

I might be missing something obvious, but I am unsure what a field path looks like, specially when you have tabs, groups, arrays.

Please consider what I am trying to achieve and let me know if any of my assumptions look wrong:

have a custom component to handle selecting ingredients (IngredientSelector)

depending on the values selected inside this custom component, set the values for the readonly field 'inEach'. I made this field readonly so the user can not change it, its value is only set based on the ingredient selected

I tried to use 'useField' inside IngredientSelector and call 'setValue' on the handler function when an ingredient is selected to set the value of 'inEach'

const { value, setValue } = useField<string>('path')

What would be the field path for 'inEach' based on the config below?: