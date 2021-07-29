Why are the parameters for collection hooks typed as being possibly undefined?

As you've probably seen, I've done a bad thing and enabled strict mode in my tsconfig.json
It's saying that
args passed into hooks can be undefined so I have to wrap my mutations in an
if block. My concern is that if I'm not returning
data from say a
beforeChange hook, would that result in wiping out some data?
export const uploadHook: CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async (args) => {
if (args) {
const { req, data } = args
if (req?.files?.file) {
let uploadedFile: UploadedFile
if (Array.isArray(req.files.file)) {
uploadedFile = req.files.file[0]
} else {
uploadedFile = req.files.file
}
const adapter = getAdapter()
await adapter.upload(data.filename, uploadedFile)
}
return data
}
}
Is there any situation where a hooks
args should be undefined? What happens to the resulting data if I return undefined from a hook?
A lot of good questions in here. First up, I have no idea why
args was set to being optional. We just deployed
0.9.3, which makes
args required. That will simplify some of your logic.
Also, you don't need to return
data from collection hooks, global hooks, or field hooks. If you don't return data, Payload will fall back on the default incoming data.
Does this answer your questions?
Yes it does! I was just being paranoid because I didn't want to accidentally delete peoples media with the cloud storage plugin.
