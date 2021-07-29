Why are the parameters for collection hooks typed as being possibly undefined?

As you've probably seen, I've done a bad thing and enabled strict mode in my tsconfig.json

It's saying that args passed into hooks can be undefined so I have to wrap my mutations in an if block. My concern is that if I'm not returning data from say a beforeChange hook, would that result in wiping out some data?

export const uploadHook : CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async ( args ) => { if ( args ) { const { req , data } = args if ( req ?. files ?. file ) { let uploadedFile : UploadedFile if ( Array . isArray ( req . files . file ) ) { uploadedFile = req . files . file [ 0 ] } else { uploadedFile = req . files . file } const adapter = getAdapter ( ) await adapter . upload ( data . filename , uploadedFile ) } return data } }