DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Why don't Payload integrated FE ?

default discord avatar
IRediTOTO
7 months ago
1 1

I saw PayloadCMS video on Youtube
But why don't you add FE too ? We can do all in one like NextJS (FE and BE)
Example: abc.com for FE
and abc.com/admin for BE ?
I just wonder why.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.