yarn build on wsl-2

I am trying to build the repo on wsl-2 (ubuntu 20.04) is yarn 3 required for builds if I run with yarn 3.1.1 then the tests pass, however when I run "yarn build" I do get the error below, also if I run "yarn lint" I do get a bunch of errors. Are these expected? If I try to run with yarn 1.23.0 I get a bunch of errors is this expected?

src/globals/buildModel.ts:16:5 - error TS2741: Property 'paginate' is missing in type 'Model<unknown, {}, {}, {}>' but required in type 'PaginateModel<any, {}, {}, {}>'.

16 return Globals;

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

node_modules/@types/mongoose-paginate-v2/index.d.ts:78:9

78 paginate(

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

79 query?: FilterQuery,

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

...

81 callback?: (err: any, result: PaginateResult<PaginateDocument<T, TMethods, TVirtuals, O>>) => void,

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

82 ): Promise<PaginateResult<PaginateDocument<T, TMethods, TVirtuals, O>>>;

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

'paginate' is declared here.

Found 1 error.