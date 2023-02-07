DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Community

Write for the Community

Is there something you've built or want to build with Payload that would benefit the community? That's precisely why we created the Write for the Community program.

Since Payload went open-source, the support from the community has grown ten fold, and we want to keep that momentum going by increasing our arsenal of extensions, tutorials and in-depth articles.

Send us a message

Select...

What's in it for me?

Green checkmark
Compensation

Whether it's an article, repo, or both, we'll make it worth your while. Exact compensation will be determined by the value of the contribution.

Green checkmark
Education

Expand your knowledge of Payload, and share it with our worldwide community. By contributing to Payload, you'll not only be helping others, but building your credibility as a developer.

Green checkmark
Recognition

We'll share your work on our website, Github and all of our social channels.

Recent community contribution

Remix, Payload in a Single Express Server Monorepo

In this post, we’ll look at an example of a monorepo with multiple apps; a Remix and Payload application communicating through the Local API, served by the same Express server.

Read More
Remix Payload monorepo

Want to contribute?

01

Join Discord

Before submitting your idea, we highly encourage you to join our Discord community to make sure someone hasn't already covered the topic.

02

Submit your idea

We'll help you brainstorm and determine compensation based on the effort involved. Shortly after you submit the form, the Payload team will review your idea and reach out via email with next steps.

03

Response Time

We have a lot of submissions to sift through, so please be patient. We will typically reach out within 3-5 working days. 

04

Approval

After the contribution has passed all necessary checks, we'll publish it on our blog along with a corresponding social media post.

05

Get Rewarded

After your contribution is published you'll be compensated accordingly.

Quote IconQuote Icon

OSS gives the community a unique chance to contribute, and the Payload team has been really welcoming in these processes. I built the Remix + Payload monorepo to give back to the community and the Payload team. I will certainly keep on contributing to the project in any way I can.

— Daniel Söderling, Full stack developer

Submit your idea

To get started, fill out the form and we'll reach out regarding next steps.

Send us a message

Select...