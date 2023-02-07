Community
Is there something you've built or want to build with Payload that would benefit the community? That's precisely why we created the Write for the Community program.
Since Payload went open-source, the support from the community has grown ten fold, and we want to keep that momentum going by increasing our arsenal of extensions, tutorials and in-depth articles.
Whether it's an article, repo, or both, we'll make it worth your while. Exact compensation will be determined by the value of the contribution.
Expand your knowledge of Payload, and share it with our worldwide community. By contributing to Payload, you'll not only be helping others, but building your credibility as a developer.
We'll share your work on our website, Github and all of our social channels.
Recent community contribution
In this post, we’ll look at an example of a monorepo with multiple apps; a Remix and Payload application communicating through the Local API, served by the same Express server.
Before submitting your idea, we highly encourage you to join our Discord community to make sure someone hasn't already covered the topic.
We'll help you brainstorm and determine compensation based on the effort involved. Shortly after you submit the form, the Payload team will review your idea and reach out via email with next steps.
We have a lot of submissions to sift through, so please be patient. We will typically reach out within 3-5 working days.
After the contribution has passed all necessary checks, we'll publish it on our blog along with a corresponding social media post.
After your contribution is published you'll be compensated accordingly.
— Daniel Söderling, Full stack developer
To get started, fill out the form and we'll reach out regarding next steps.
