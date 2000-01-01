Being native to Next.js means that Payload delivers seamless integration and unmatched performance for modern web development.
Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.
Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.
Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and a brilliant developer experience.
A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.
While both Payload and Sanity provide features labeled as 'visual editing,' the similarities stop there. Sanity redirects users to the corresponding content block in the CMS for edits. In contrast, Payload enables users to click, point, and edit as they navigate—bypassing the need to interact with the CMS.
Payload delivers unparalleled data control with its open-source, fully self-hostable framework, perfect for secure, air-gapped environments. Sanity's editor is open source, but its cloud-based infrastructure limits full data ownership compared to Payload.
Payload is purpose-built around the developer experience with an intuitive, config-based setup, reducing the learning curve compared to Sanity's more complex customization process.
The simplicity of Payload accelerates both development and production, making it a straightforward choice for developers.
With Payload, developers can define their schema in code and instantly receive a full TypeScript backend and admin panel, bypassing the laborious and manual type integration processes often encountered with platforms like Sanity.
Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.