Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHub
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftHello BelloHope NetworkTektonMy290
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Schedule a Demo
Sanity
Schedule a Demo

Payload as an alternative to Sanity

As a truly open-source solution, Payload stands apart from Sanity by eliminating vendor lock-in, offering unparalleled flexibility and full control of your data—alongside the bells and whistles you've come to expect from a modern admin UI.

Schedule a Demo
strapi logo
Highly customizable admin UI with Payload
Payload square but on the left

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code‑based customization and developer-friendly features.

Microsoft - Payload ClientMicrosoft - Payload Client
Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer
Microsoft front end screenshots

Payload is not just "embedded" with Next.js—it's built for it.

Being native to Next.js means that Payload delivers seamless integration and unmatched performance for modern web development.

Schedule a Demo
Harmonious Deployment

Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.

Fully Leverage React Server Components

Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.

Turbopack Out of Box

Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and a brilliant developer experience.

Deploy Serverlessly

A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.

Comparing Payload with Sanity





01

True visual editing

While both Payload and Sanity provide features labeled as 'visual editing,' the similarities stop there. Sanity redirects users to the corresponding content block in the CMS for edits. In contrast, Payload enables users to click, point, and edit as they navigate—bypassing the need to interact with the CMS.

Explore Visual Editor
a laptop depicting a blog post about space, and how to edit various elements such as rich text, relationships, and media with the Payload visual editora laptop depicting a blog post about space, and how to edit various elements such as rich text, relationships, and media with the Payload visual editor
02

Own your data. Sacrifice nothing.

Payload delivers unparalleled data control with its open-source, fully self-hostable framework, perfect for secure, air-gapped environments. Sanity's editor is open source, but its cloud-based infrastructure limits full data ownership compared to Payload.

Explore the Docs
1
import { postgresAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-postgres'
2
3
export default buildConfig({
4
// Your config goes here
5
collections: [
6
// Collections go here
7
],
8
// Here is where you pass your database adapter
9
// and the adapter will require options specific to itself
10
db: postgresAdapter({
11
pool: {
12
connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
13
}
14
}),
15
})
16
03

You don't need to "learn" Payload

Payload is purpose-built around the developer experience with an intuitive, config-based setup, reducing the learning curve compared to Sanity's more complex customization process.

The simplicity of Payload accelerates both development and production, making it a straightforward choice for developers.

Read the Docs
1
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
2
import { mongooseAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb'
3
import { postgresAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-postgres' // beta
4
5
import { viteBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-vite'
6
import { webpackBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-webpack'
7
8
import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' // beta
9
import { slateEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-slate'
10
11
export default buildConfig({
12
admin: {
13
bundler: webpackBundler(), // or viteBundler()
14
},
15
db: mongooseAdapter({}) // or postgresAdapter({}),
16
editor: lexicalEditor({}) // or slateEditor({})
17
collections: [
18
{
19
slug: 'pages',
20
fields: [
21
{
22
name: 'title',
23
type: 'text',
24
required: true,
25
},
26
{
27
name: 'content',
28
type: 'richText',
29
required: true,
30
},
31
],
32
},
33
],
34
globals: [
35
{
36
slug: 'header',
37
fields: [
38
{
39
name: 'nav',
40
type: 'array',
41
fields: [
42
{
43
name: 'page',
44
type: 'relationship',
45
relationTo: 'pages',
46
},
47
],
48
},
49
],
50
},
51
],
52
})
53
04

Strong, native TypeScript support

With Payload, developers can define their schema in code and instantly receive a full TypeScript backend and admin panel, bypassing the laborious and manual type integration processes often encountered with platforms like Sanity.

Read the Docs
Code and Admin UI example

Connect with us.

Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.

Schedule a Demo
Contact us
Payload on Discord