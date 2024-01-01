Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Environment Variables in the Admin Panel

Environment variables are a way to store sensitive information that your application needs to function. This could be anything from API keys to database credentials. Payload allows you to provide environment variables to your Admin Panel that can be accessed by your Custom Components and Custom Endpoints.

For security and safety reasons, the Admin Panel not not include environment variables in client-side bundle by default. But, Payload provides a mechanism to expose environment variables to the client-side bundle when needed.

Client-side Environments

If you are building Custom Components that are using Client Components and need to access environment variables from the client-side, you can do so by prefixing your environment variables with NEXT_PUBLIC_.

For example, if you've got the following environment variable:

1
NEXT_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=pk_test_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

This key will automatically be made available to the client-side Payload bundle and can be referenced in your Custom Component as follows:

1
'use client'
2
import React from 'react'
3
4
const stripeKey = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY
5
6
const MyClientComponent = () => {
7
// do something with the key
8
9
return (
10
<p>
11
My Client Component
12
</p>
13
)
14
}

Server-side Environments

All Custom Endpoints and Custom Components that are Server Components are unaffected by this restriction and can access any environment variables you provide. For example, if you've got the following environment variable:

1
STRIPE_SECRET=sk_test_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

This key will be available to your Server Components as follows:

1
import React from 'react'
2
3
const stripeSecret = process.env.STRIPE_SECRET
4
5
const MyServerComponent = async () => {
6
// do something with the secret
7
8
return (
9
<p>
10
My Server Component
11
</p>
12
)
13
}
