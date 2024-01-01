Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Authentication Config

Payload's Authentication is extremely powerful and gives you everything you need when you go to build a new app or site in a secure and responsible manner.

To enable Authentication on a collection, define an auth property and set it to either true or to an object containing the options below.

Options
OptionDescription
useAPIKeyPayload Authentication provides for API keys to be set on each user within an Authentication-enabled Collection. More
tokenExpirationHow long (in seconds) to keep the user logged in. JWTs and HTTP-only cookies will both expire at the same time.
maxLoginAttemptsOnly allow a user to attempt logging in X amount of times. Automatically locks out a user from authenticating if this limit is passed. Set to 0 to disable.
lockTimeSet the time (in milliseconds) that a user should be locked out if they fail authentication more times than maxLoginAttempts allows for.
depthHow many levels deep a user document should be populated when creating the JWT and binding the user to the req. Defaults to 0 and should only be modified if absolutely necessary, as this will affect performance.
cookiesSet cookie options, including secure, sameSite, and domain. For advanced users.
forgotPasswordCustomize the way that the forgotPassword operation functions. More
verifySet to true or pass an object with verification options to require users to verify by email before they are allowed to log into your app. More
disableLocalStrategyAdvanced - disable Payload's built-in local auth strategy. Only use this property if you have replaced Payload's auth mechanisms with your own.
strategiesAdvanced - an array of PassportJS authentication strategies to extend this collection's authentication with. More

Forgot Password

You can customize how the Forgot Password workflow operates with the following options on the auth.forgotPassword property:

generateEmailHTML

Function that accepts one argument, containing { req, token, user }, that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users attempting to reset their password. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can be a full HTML email.

Example:

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const Customers: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'customers',
5
auth: {
6
forgotPassword: {
7
generateEmailHTML: ({ req, token, user }) => {
8
// Use the token provided to allow your user to reset their password
9
const resetPasswordURL = `https://yourfrontend.com/reset-password?token=${token}`
10
11
return `
12
<!doctype html>
13
<html>
14
<body>
15
<h1>Here is my custom email template!</h1>
16
<p>Hello, ${user.email}!</p>
17
<p>Click below to reset your password.</p>
18
<p>
19
<a href="${resetPasswordURL}">${resetPasswordURL}</a>
20
</p>
21
</body>
22
</html>
23
`
24
},
25
},
26
},
27
}

generateEmailSubject

Similarly to the above generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.

Example:

1
{
2
slug: 'customers',
3
auth: {
4
forgotPassword: {
5
generateEmailSubject: ({ req, user }) => {
6
return `Hey ${user.email}, reset your password!`;
7
}
8
}
9
}
10
}

Email Verification

If you'd like to require email verification before a user can successfully log in, you can enable it by passing true or an options object to auth.verify. The following options are available:

generateEmailHTML

Function that accepts one argument, containing { req, token, user }, that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users indicating how to validate their account. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can optionally be a full HTML email.

Example:

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const Customers: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'customers',
5
auth: {
6
verify: {
7
generateEmailHTML: ({ req, token, user }) => {
8
// Use the token provided to allow your user to verify their account
9
const url = `https://yourfrontend.com/verify?token=${token}`
10
11
return `Hey ${user.email}, verify your email by clicking here: ${url}`
12
},
13
},
14
},
15
}

generateEmailSubject

Similarly to the above generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.

Example:

1
{
2
slug: 'customers',
3
auth: {
4
forgotPassword: {
5
generateEmailSubject: ({ req, user }) => {
6
return `Hey ${user.email}, reset your password!`;
7
}
8
}
9
}
10
}

Admin autologin

For testing and demo purposes you may want to skip forcing the admin user to login in order to access the panel. The admin.autologin property is used to configure the how visitors are handled when accessing the admin panel. The default is that all users will have to login and this should not be enabled for environments where data needs to protected.

autoLogin Options
OptionDescription
emailThe email address of the user to login as
passwordThe password of the user to login as
prefillOnlyIf set to true, the login credentials will be prefilled but the user will still need to click the login button.

The recommended way to use this feature is behind an environment variable to ensure it is disabled when in production.

Example:

1
export default buildConfig({
2
admin: {
3
user: 'users',
4
autoLogin:
5
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ENABLE_AUTOLOGIN === 'true'
6
? {
7
email: 'test@example.com',
8
password: 'test',
9
prefillOnly: true,
10
}
11
: false,
12
},
13
collections: [
14
/** */
15
],
16
})
