Authentication Config

Payload's Authentication is extremely powerful and gives you everything you need when you go to build a new app or site in a secure and responsible manner.
To enable Authentication on a collection, define an
auth property and set it to either
true or to an object containing the options below.
|Option
|Description
useAPIKey
|Payload Authentication provides for API keys to be set on each user within an Authentication-enabled Collection. More
tokenExpiration
|How long (in seconds) to keep the user logged in. JWTs and HTTP-only cookies will both expire at the same time.
maxLoginAttempts
|Only allow a user to attempt logging in X amount of times. Automatically locks out a user from authenticating if this limit is passed. Set to
0 to disable.
lockTime
|Set the time (in milliseconds) that a user should be locked out if they fail authentication more times than
maxLoginAttempts allows for.
depth
|How many levels deep a
user document should be populated when creating the JWT and binding the
user to the
req. Defaults to
0 and should only be modified if absolutely necessary, as this will affect performance.
cookies
|Set cookie options, including
secure,
sameSite, and
domain. For advanced users.
forgotPassword
|Customize the way that the
forgotPassword operation functions. More
verify
|Set to
true or pass an object with verification options to require users to verify by email before they are allowed to log into your app. More
disableLocalStrategy
|Advanced - disable Payload's built-in local auth strategy. Only use this property if you have replaced Payload's auth mechanisms with your own.
strategies
|Advanced - an array of PassportJS authentication strategies to extend this collection's authentication with. More
You can customize how the Forgot Password workflow operates with the following options on the
auth.forgotPassword property:
generateEmailHTML
Function that accepts one argument, containing
{ req, token, user }, that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users attempting to reset their password. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can be a full HTML email.
Example:
generateEmailSubject
Similarly to the above
generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.
Example:
If you'd like to require email verification before a user can successfully log in, you can enable it by passing
true or an
options object to
auth.verify. The following options are available:
generateEmailHTML
Function that accepts one argument, containing
{ req, token, user }, that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users indicating how to validate their account. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can optionally be a full HTML email.
Example:
generateEmailSubject
Similarly to the above
generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.
Example:
For testing and demo purposes you may want to skip forcing the admin user to login in order to access the panel.
The
admin.autologin property is used to configure the how visitors are handled when accessing the admin panel.
The default is that all users will have to login and this should not be enabled for environments where data needs to protected.
|Option
|Description
email
|The email address of the user to login as
password
|The password of the user to login as
prefillOnly
|If set to true, the login credentials will be prefilled but the user will still need to click the login button.
The recommended way to use this feature is behind an environment variable to ensure it is disabled when in production.
Example: