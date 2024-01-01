Authentication Config

Payload's Authentication is extremely powerful and gives you everything you need when you go to build a new app or site in a secure and responsible manner.

To enable Authentication on a collection, define an auth property and set it to either true or to an object containing the options below.

Options

Option Description useAPIKey Payload Authentication provides for API keys to be set on each user within an Authentication-enabled Collection. More tokenExpiration How long (in seconds) to keep the user logged in. JWTs and HTTP-only cookies will both expire at the same time. maxLoginAttempts Only allow a user to attempt logging in X amount of times. Automatically locks out a user from authenticating if this limit is passed. Set to 0 to disable. lockTime Set the time (in milliseconds) that a user should be locked out if they fail authentication more times than maxLoginAttempts allows for. depth How many levels deep a user document should be populated when creating the JWT and binding the user to the req . Defaults to 0 and should only be modified if absolutely necessary, as this will affect performance. cookies Set cookie options, including secure , sameSite , and domain . For advanced users. forgotPassword Customize the way that the forgotPassword operation functions. More verify Set to true or pass an object with verification options to require users to verify by email before they are allowed to log into your app. More disableLocalStrategy Advanced - disable Payload's built-in local auth strategy. Only use this property if you have replaced Payload's auth mechanisms with your own. strategies Advanced - an array of PassportJS authentication strategies to extend this collection's authentication with. More

Forgot Password

You can customize how the Forgot Password workflow operates with the following options on the auth.forgotPassword property:

generateEmailHTML

Function that accepts one argument, containing { req, token, user } , that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users attempting to reset their password. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can be a full HTML email.

Tip:

HTML templating can be used to create custom email templates, inline CSS automatically, and more. You can make a reusable function that standardizes all email sent from Payload, which makes sending custom emails more DRY. Payload doesn't ship with an HTML templating engine, so you are free to choose your own.

Example:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Customers : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'customers' , 5 auth : { 6 forgotPassword : { 7 generateEmailHTML : ( { req , token , user } ) => { 8 9 const resetPasswordURL = ` https://yourfrontend.com/reset-password?token= ${ token } ` 10 11 return ` 12 <!doctype html> 13 <html> 14 <body> 15 <h1>Here is my custom email template!</h1> 16 <p>Hello, ${ user . email } !</p> 17 <p>Click below to reset your password.</p> 18 <p> 19 <a href=" ${ resetPasswordURL } "> ${ resetPasswordURL } </a> 20 </p> 21 </body> 22 </html> 23 ` 24 } , 25 } , 26 } , 27 }

Important:

If you specify a different URL to send your users to for resetting their password, such as a page on the frontend of your app or similar, you need to handle making the call to the Payload REST or GraphQL reset-password operation yourself on your frontend, using the token that was provided for you. Above, it was passed via query parameter.

generateEmailSubject

Similarly to the above generateEmailHTML , you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.

Example:

1 { 2 slug : 'customers' , 3 auth : { 4 forgotPassword : { 5 generateEmailSubject : ( { req , user } ) => { 6 return ` Hey ${ user . email } , reset your password! ` ; 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 }

Email Verification

If you'd like to require email verification before a user can successfully log in, you can enable it by passing true or an options object to auth.verify . The following options are available:

generateEmailHTML

Function that accepts one argument, containing { req, token, user } , that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users indicating how to validate their account. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can optionally be a full HTML email.

Example:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Customers : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'customers' , 5 auth : { 6 verify : { 7 generateEmailHTML : ( { req , token , user } ) => { 8 9 const url = ` https://yourfrontend.com/verify?token= ${ token } ` 10 11 return ` Hey ${ user . email } , verify your email by clicking here: ${ url } ` 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 }

Important:

If you specify a different URL to send your users to for email verification, such as a page on the frontend of your app or similar, you need to handle making the call to the Payload REST or GraphQL verification operation yourself on your frontend, using the token that was provided for you. Above, it was passed via query parameter.

generateEmailSubject

Similarly to the above generateEmailHTML , you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.

Example:

1 { 2 slug : 'customers' , 3 auth : { 4 forgotPassword : { 5 generateEmailSubject : ( { req , user } ) => { 6 return ` Hey ${ user . email } , reset your password! ` ; 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 }

Admin autologin

For testing and demo purposes you may want to skip forcing the admin user to login in order to access the panel. The admin.autologin property is used to configure the how visitors are handled when accessing the admin panel. The default is that all users will have to login and this should not be enabled for environments where data needs to protected.

autoLogin Options

Option Description email The email address of the user to login as password The password of the user to login as prefillOnly If set to true, the login credentials will be prefilled but the user will still need to click the login button.

The recommended way to use this feature is behind an environment variable to ensure it is disabled when in production.

Example: