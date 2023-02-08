Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Modernize with AI

From translations to dynamic image generation and an intelligent writing assistant, Payload’s AI toolset is thoughtfully engineered to accompany your creative and professional endeavors, not replace them.

Workflow Publishing at PayloadWorkflow Publishing at Payload

Future-proof your content

AI has transitioned from trend to an indispensable ally in your content production lifecycle—if you use it right. Payload delivers what is needed (and not what isn't).

01

AI-Translations

02

AI-Image Generation

03

AI-Writing Assistant

04

Granular Permission & Access Control

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
Microsoft LogoMicrosoft Logo

Screenshots of Microsoft's AI Tips and Tricks website.
Approval Workflows

Break the language barrier

If you have a document in English, or any other language, your desired language is just two clicks—and milliseconds—away, handled seamlessly on the backend by OpenAI's powerful translation engine.

From ideas to imagery

Powered by DALL-E, your prompts are immediately transformed into captivating images, dispatching of the tedious and expensive pursuit of licensed imagery—while ushering in original assets with SEO value baked-in.

Slack Notifications

Meet your (actual) ghostwriter

Let AI work with your content, not drive it. Highlight different text and receive alternate suggestions, or rewrite copy effortlessly. Payload's AI writing assistant is your thoughtful companion in content creation.

Your content. Your control.

Robust access control augments any AI feature within Payload, ensuring users can only see and edit what they're responsible for—down to the field level. Whether you have multiple teams or users across the globe, bring harmony to your content lifecycle.

Access Control in Payload

access: {
create: changeDraftsOnly,
update: changeDraftsOnly,
read: ({ req }) => {
if (req.user) return true
return {
_status: {
equals: 'published'
}
}
},
delete: ({ req }) => {
return isAdmin(req.user)
}
}

For Enterprise

Let us guarantee your success.

Enterprises throughout the Fortune 500 leverage Payload for critical content infrastructure.

Let us design a plan and budget deliberately meant to solve your needs.

Get in Touch to Learn More