A/B Testing

Most A/B platforms cripple your site speed.
Payload is the only headless CMS that statically serves your variant content, not the server. Statically render variants for seamless, fast user experiences and instantly decide which variant to serve at the edge in milliseconds. This speed guarantees the best user experience while keeping Google happy with your high-performing site.
Manage all your A/B test variants seamlessly within the Payload admin panel. Easily create, organize, and optimize your tests, all within a single, intuitive interface.
Integrate with your preferred analytics tool, and measure anything.
Create user buckets, track conversions, and serve targeted traffic to different variants with ease.