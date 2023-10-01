Eliminate providers like Shopify from the mix and build e-commerce the right way. Powered by Payload and Next.js, get a full, custom headless e-commerce backend alongside a storefront—integrated with Stripe and ready to sell.
POWERED BY
The Payload config is tailored specifically to the needs of most e-commerce businesses. It is pre-configured through the use of collections, enabling developers to extend this functionality how they see fit.
Users are auth-enabled and encompass both admins and customers based on the value of their roles field.
KEEP IT SIMPLE
Whether it’s an admin managing content or products or an engineer building new features, everything happens seamlessly within Payload. Our open-source e-commerce starter kit equips you with all the essentials to power e-commerce businesses and online stores of any scale.
CONTENT
STOREFRONT
PAYMENTS
An enterprise-ready admin panel and a beautifully designed, production-ready front-end enables the sale of physical products to digital assets like premium articles, courses, or videos behind a paywall.
WHY PAYLOAD
App frameworks give you a backend, but lack CMS-grade admin UI. Payload gives you both. Its extensibility allows it to power everything from enterprise websites to native apps, and everything in between.
SOMETHING BECAUSE THIS IS REQUIRED
Deploy with Payload Cloud to get everything you need to run your app in the cloud, including file storage, CDN, email delivery and more.