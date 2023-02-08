Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Multi-Player Editing

Effortlessly build, shape, and visualize the look and feel of your content alongside your team members—all in real-time. See the avatars of active editors on screen, promoting collaborative efforts and avoiding duplicative or competing edits.

Modernize how you create

Multi-player editing is the future of content creation for companies big and small, eliminating costly and interruptive delays.

Real-Time Collaboration

Visual Editing

Version Control & Audit Trails

Granular Permission & Access Control

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
Screenshots of Microsoft's AI Tips and Tricks website.

Create tomorrow's content, today

Real-time collaboration in Payload fosters teamwork, enabling swift edits without the wait. And instant updates ensure everyone is on the same page—literally.

Edit, confidently.

Editing in real-time doesn’t sacrifice quality control. Robust version control and a meticulous, understandable audit trail accompany any edits made by your team, making it easy to revert to previous versions if needed, while ensuring accountability, identifying contributors, and gracefully resolving any edit conflicts.

Your content. Your control.

The effectiveness of a publishing workflow hinges on the strength of its underlying access control. Specify approval stages down to the field level, guaranteeing that only authorized individuals access relevant content. Whether you have multiple teams or users across the globe, streamline every facet of the content lifecycle seamlessly.

Access Control in Payload

access: {
create: changeDraftsOnly,
update: changeDraftsOnly,
read: ({ req }) => {
if (req.user) return true
return {
_status: {
equals: 'published'
}
}
},
delete: ({ req }) => {
return isAdmin(req.user)
}
}

For Enterprise

Let us guarantee your success.

Enterprises throughout the Fortune 500 leverage Payload for critical content infrastructure.

Let us design a plan and budget deliberately meant to solve your needs.

