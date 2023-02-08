Effortlessly build, shape, and visualize the look and feel of your content alongside your team members—all in real-time. See the avatars of active editors on screen, promoting collaborative efforts and avoiding duplicative or competing edits.
Multi-player editing is the future of content creation for companies big and small, eliminating costly and interruptive delays.
Real-time collaboration in Payload fosters teamwork, enabling swift edits without the wait. And instant updates ensure everyone is on the same page—literally.
Editing in real-time doesn’t sacrifice quality control. Robust version control and a meticulous, understandable audit trail accompany any edits made by your team, making it easy to revert to previous versions if needed, while ensuring accountability, identifying contributors, and gracefully resolving any edit conflicts.
The effectiveness of a publishing workflow hinges on the strength of its underlying access control. Specify approval stages down to the field level, guaranteeing that only authorized individuals access relevant content. Whether you have multiple teams or users across the globe, streamline every facet of the content lifecycle seamlessly.
Access Control in Payload
