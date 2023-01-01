Networking Event
Join us on Tuesday, September 19 at 4 PM for a night of networking and celebration in our new office on the Westside.
Space is limited, so if you can make it RSVP as soon as possible.
RSVP to reserve your spot
Payload is a TypeScript application framework / headless content management system. It bridges the gap between old content management systems like WordPress / Contentful and app frameworks like Rails or Laravel.
Our talented team of software engineers and designers have built something that would typically only come out of Silicon Valley, but we’re doing it right here in Grand Rapids.
We're aiming to bring together leaders in West Michigan that work in tech or tech-adjacent and are interested in new + emerging technologies. If this sounds like you, don't miss this event. The event is free and food + drinks will be served.
When: Tuesday, September 19th from 4-7 PM
Technology leaders who want to equip their teams with modern tech so they can move faster
Digital agencies who want to evolve their software stack to compete in 2023 and beyond
Marketers who need proper control over their digital properties
Product owners looking for the next big thing
