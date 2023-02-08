Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Publishing Workflows

Build a publishing workflow that can be as elaborate or as simple as necessary. Stay informed and enhance collaboration with notifications and inline feedback, delivering content production that's not just timely, but also impeccably crafted.

Content that doesn't miss a step.

Robust Approval Workflows

Built-In Access Control

Alerts & Notifications

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
From concept to canvas

Take control of your content's journey with sophisticated approval workflows. Map your internal dependencies to Payload’s easily defined, multi-step approval processes, and ensure content meets your standards before it meets the world.

Your content. Your control.

The effectiveness of a publishing workflow hinges on the strength of its underlying access control. Specify approval stages down to the field level, guaranteeing that only authorized individuals access relevant content. Whether you have multiple teams or users across the globe, streamline every facet of the content lifecycle seamlessly.

access: {
create: changeDraftsOnly,
update: changeDraftsOnly,
read: ({ req }) => {
if (req.user) return true
return {
_status: {
equals: 'published'
}
}
},
delete: ({ req }) => {
return isAdmin(req.user)
}
}
A workspace that keeps you connected

Whether it's content approvals, necessary edits, impending deadlines, or just a friendly reminder, your team remains informed with a smart and responsive content creation environment.

