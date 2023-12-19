Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Single Sign-On (SSO)

Enhance the security of your app while modernizing user access. Seamlessly integrate with any SAML or OAuth 2.0 identity provider, and eliminate the need to maintain individual logins while meeting the highest enterprise security standards.

Workflow Publishing at PayloadWorkflow Publishing at Payload

A smarter way to secure your app

01

Seamless Authentication

02

Centralized User Management

03

Universal Provider Integration

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
Screenshots of Microsoft's AI Tips and Tricks website.
Approval Workflows

Effortless access with enhanced security

With Payload’s Single Sign-On solution, enterprise users can securely log in using their corporate credentials. This simplifies the authentication process and aligns seamlessly with stringent compliance requirements for enterprise-level security.

Simplify oversight. Strengthen control.

Upon the first login with corporate credentials, user profiles are automatically generated, effortlessly mapping permissions across teams, service lines, or entire departments, down to the individual employee. This streamlines user onboarding, enhances security, and ensures dynamic access control.

Access Control in Payload

access: {
create: changeDraftsOnly,
update: changeDraftsOnly,
read: ({ req }) => {
if (req.user) return true
return {
_status: {
equals: 'published'
}
}
},
delete: ({ req }) => {
return isAdmin(req.user)
}
}
Slack Notifications

Integration with industry leaders

Payload integrates with the security protocols of major OAuth 2.0 and SAML providers, including Microsoft Azure ID, Okta, Google, and more. SSO not only simplifies access but also provides a secure framework, allowing you to focus on delivering a reliable and protected user experience.

