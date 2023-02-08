Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Visual Editor

Editing your website should be as simple as browsing it. With Payload, save a trip to your admin panel by swiftly making text or image modifications on the fly, or reconfigure entire pages alongside your team, with a simple point-and-click.

Schedule a Demo
visual editing Payload's homepage

What you see is (actually) what you get

Schedule a Demo
01

Next-Generation Environment

02

Real-Time Edits

03

Version Control & Audit Trails

04

Granular Permission & Access Control

Quote IconQuote Icon
Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
Microsoft LogoMicrosoft Logo

Screenshots of Microsoft's AI Tips and Tricks website.

Point, click, edit.

Effortlessly make modifications to text, styles, and images, or reorder entire page components as you browse in real-time. Visible to logged-in users, an admin toolbar appears atop each page and facilitates the editing experience.

Approval Workflows
Slack Notifications

Edit, Confidently.

A powerful visual editor doesn’t sacrifice necessary oversight. Robust version control and a meticulous, crystal-clear audit trail accompany any edits made by your team, making it easy to revert to previous versions if needed, while ensuring accountability, identifying contributors, and gracefully resolving any edit conflicts.

Your content. Your control.

Determine editability levels to your content—down to the field level. This means that your team members only have access to the content they are responsible for. With highly declarative access control, easily elevate security and order as necessary, and safeguard against unwanted changes.

See how it works

Access Control in Payload

access: {
create: changeDraftsOnly,
update: changeDraftsOnly,
read: ({ req }) => {
if (req.user) return true
return {
_status: {
equals: 'published'
}
}
},
delete: ({ req }) => {
return isAdmin(req.user)
}
}

For Enterprise

Let us guarantee your success.

Enterprises throughout the Fortune 500 leverage Payload for critical content infrastructure.

Let us design a plan and budget deliberately meant to solve your needs.

Get in Touch to Learn More