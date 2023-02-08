Editing your website should be as simple as browsing it. With Payload, save a trip to your admin panel by swiftly making text or image modifications on the fly, or reconfigure entire pages alongside your team, with a simple point-and-click.
Effortlessly make modifications to text, styles, and images, or reorder entire page components as you browse in real-time. Visible to logged-in users, an admin toolbar appears atop each page and facilitates the editing experience.
A powerful visual editor doesn’t sacrifice necessary oversight. Robust version control and a meticulous, crystal-clear audit trail accompany any edits made by your team, making it easy to revert to previous versions if needed, while ensuring accountability, identifying contributors, and gracefully resolving any edit conflicts.
Determine editability levels to your content—down to the field level. This means that your team members only have access to the content they are responsible for. With highly declarative access control, easily elevate security and order as necessary, and safeguard against unwanted changes.
Access Control in Payload
