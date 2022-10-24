Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Let us help you get started
My290 Web App
1
const payload = require('payload');
2
const express = require('express');
3
4
const app = express();
5
6
// Just pass your app into Payload and everything
7
// will be scoped to Payload routers.
8
9
payload.init({
10
secret: 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
11
express: app,
12
});
13
14
app.listen(process.env.PORT, () => {
15
console.log(\`Application listening on \${3000}...\`);
16
});
17
Learn about Hooks
1
const Customers = {
2
// ...
3
hooks: {
4
beforeChange: [
5
// Before the Customer is created or updated,
6
// sync it to Hubspot
7
syncCustomerToHubspot,
8
],
9
afterChange: [
10
// Send the new Customer a welcome email
11
// after it's successfully created
12
sendWelcomeEmail,
13
],
14
afterRead: [
15
// Dynamically append user's active subscriptions
16
// straight from Stripe
17
addStripeSubscriptions,
18
],
19
},
20
};
21
Read about access control
1
const Orders = {
2
// ...
3
access: {
4
create: () => true, // Everyone can create
5
read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
6
if (user) {
7
return { // Users can only read their own
8
owner: { equals: user.id, },
9
};
10
}
11
12
return false; // Not logged in? Can't read any
13
},
14
update: ({ req: { user } }) => {
15
// Only Admins can update Orders
16
if (user.roles.includes('admin')) return true;
17
return false;
18
},
19
delete: () => false, // No one can delete
20
},
21
};
22
Learn about the Admin UI
Web app admin panel created with Payload

Payload provides solutions, not roadblocks.

You can host it yourself, or let us handle hosting for you on Payload Cloud.

Get Started on Payload Cloud