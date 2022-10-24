Use Cases
1
const
payload
=
require
(
'payload'
)
;
2
const
express
=
require
(
'express'
)
;
3
4
const
app
=
express
(
)
;
5
6
// Just pass your app into Payload and everything
7
// will be scoped to Payload routers.
8
9
payload
.
init
(
{
10
secret
:
'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX'
,
11
express
:
app
,
12
}
)
;
13
14
app
.
listen
(
process
.
env
.
PORT
,
(
)
=>
{
15
console
.
log
(
\`
Application
listening on \$
{
3000
}
...
\`
)
;
16
}
)
;
17
1
const
Customers
=
{
2
// ...
3
hooks
:
{
4
beforeChange
:
[
5
// Before the Customer is created or updated,
6
// sync it to Hubspot
7
syncCustomerToHubspot
,
8
]
,
9
afterChange
:
[
10
// Send the new Customer a welcome email
11
// after it's successfully created
12
sendWelcomeEmail
,
13
]
,
14
afterRead
:
[
15
// Dynamically append user's active subscriptions
16
// straight from Stripe
17
addStripeSubscriptions
,
18
]
,
19
}
,
20
}
;
21
1
const
Orders
=
{
2
// ...
3
access
:
{
4
create
:
(
)
=>
true
,
// Everyone can create
5
read
:
(
{
req
:
{
user
}
}
)
=>
{
6
if
(
user
)
{
7
return
{
// Users can only read their own
8
owner
:
{
equals
:
user
.
id
,
}
,
9
}
;
10
}
11
12
return
false
;
// Not logged in? Can't read any
13
}
,
14
update
:
(
{
req
:
{
user
}
}
)
=>
{
15
// Only Admins can update Orders
16
if
(
user
.
roles
.
includes
(
'admin'
)
)
return
true
;
17
return
false
;
18
}
,
19
delete
:
(
)
=>
false
,
// No one can delete
20
}
,
21
}
;
22
