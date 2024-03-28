Payload Cloud - Terms of Service

Last Revised: March 28, 2024

The following terms of service (the “Terms”) govern the access to, and use of, the proprietary Software-as-a-Service platform for content management and back-end website development services (the “Service”) provided by Payload CMS, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (“Payload”) for the entity or person identified in connection with the creation of the Account (as defined below) and signing up for the Service, or agreeing to these Terms (the “Customer”) (Payload and Customer collectively, the “parties” or individually a “party”). By clicking on the “I Accept” button, creating an Account (as defined below) for the Service, and/or purchasing a Subscription (as defined below) to the Service via a webform or webpage setting out the details of the Subscription and referencing these Terms (each an “Order”, and all Orders submitted by or on behalf of Customer, if applicable, and together with these Terms, the “Agreement”), Customer and the individual submitting the Order or accepting the Terms on the Customer’s behalf represent that: (1) Customer agrees to be bound by this Agreement; (2) such individual has the authority to enter into this Agreement on behalf of Customer entity, and to bind Customer to this Agreement. If Customer does not agree to be bound by this Agreement, Customer may not access or use the Service. Payload may reject any Order submitted by Customer and no Order will be considered accepted, and no agreement will exist with respect to such Order until the earlier of: (i) Payload beginning to provide the Service as set forth in the Order; or (ii) Payload providing confirmation of the Order via email.

Please be aware that:

If Customer purchases access to certain features and functionalities of the Service pursuant to an Order (a “ Subscription ”), such Subscription is subject to automatic renewals and recurring payments in accordance with Section 3.2; and

Any capitalized terms not otherwise defined within these Terms will have the meaning prescribed to them in Section 11.