DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Finally, a CMS that works the way you do.

No black magic, all TypeScript, and fully open-source.

npx create-payload-app

sean sean

“CMS” doesn’t have to be a bad word.

Code-first by design, Payload provides solutions—not roadblocks.

App frameworks give you a backend, but lack CMS-grade admin UI. Payload gives you both.

Its extensibility allows it to power everything from enterprise websites to native apps, and everything in between.

  • Step 01

    Write a TypeScript config.

    • Dead simple to learn
    • Build and organize it how you want
    • Check it into Git and version control
    • Share code between projects
    Config docs

    payload.config.ts

    import { buildConfig } from 'payload';
    import { Customers, Media, Products, Orders } from './collections';
    import { MainMenu, Footer, SocialMedia } from './globals';
    export default buildConfig({
    collections: [
    Admins,
    Media,
    Products,
    Orders,
    ],
    globals: [
    MainMenu,
    Footer,
    SocialMedia
    ],
    });

  • Step 02

    Boom—you've got a CMS.

    Everything is dynamic and based on your config. No code generation, so no breaking changes when we update. Extend anything.

    01

    Database

    Get a perfectly clean, reusable schema that scales with you. Fully portable and not Payload-specific.

    Database representationDatabase representation
    02

    API

    Powerful and reusable REST, GraphQL and Local Node APIs to power the backend of any project.

    API representationAPI representation
    03

    Admin UI

    A CMS-grade editor generated for you, but still completely extensible in React. White-label, swap in your own components, and more.

    Admin UIAdmin UI

  • Step 03

    Now make use of Payload's power to build whatever you dream up.

    Every single part of Payload is meant to be extensible. Out of the box, it delivers incredible power with minimal effort, but its code-based nature means that you can build on top of it to power anything you can imagine.

    Self-hosted

    Keep full control over your Express app.

    Nothing is imposed on the structure of your app. Just initialize Payload and pass it your Express app. Maintain your own functionality outside of Payload.

    Learn how
    const payload = require('payload');
    const express = require('express');
    const app = express();
    // Do whatever you want with your app.
    // Just pass it to Payload and everything
    // will be scoped to Payload routers.
    payload.init({
    secret: 'XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
    mongoURL: 'mongodb://localhost/payload',
    express: app,
    });
    app.listen(process.env.PORT, () => {
    console.log(`Application listening on ${3000}...`);
    });

    Access Control

    Extremely powerful function-based access control.

    Secure your data by writing access control functions based on either a document or field level. Build out your own RBAC or any access control pattern you need.

    More on access control
    const Orders = {
    // ...
    access: {
    create: () => true, // Everyone can create
    read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
    if (user) {
    return { // Users can only read their own
    owner: { equals: user.id, },
    };
    }
    return false; // Not logged in? Can't read any
    },
    update: ({ req: { user } }) => {
    // Only Admins can update Orders
    if (user.roles.includes('admin')) return true;
    return false;
    },
    delete: () => false, // No one can delete
    },
    };

    20+ Field Components

    Make use of 20 built-in field types.

    Payload’s field types are far and away more robust than any other headless CMS out there. Dynamic fields like Arrays and Blocks unlock incredible potential while purpose-built fields like Relationship and GeoJSON allow for incredibly flexible data modeling.

    See all fields
    Blocks and Tabs fieldsBlocks and Tabs fields

    Extend with Hooks

    Extend everything Payload does with Hooks.

    Both document and field-level hooks expose a ton of potential. Customize output, sanitize incoming data, or easily integrate with third-party platforms. The pattern is extremely powerful.

    Learn about Hooks
    const Customers = {
    // ...
    hooks: {
    beforeChange: [
    // Before the Customer is created or updated,
    // sync it to Hubspot
    syncCustomerToHubspot,
    ],
    afterChange: [
    // Send the new Customer a welcome email
    // after it's successfully created
    sendWelcomeEmail,
    ],
    afterRead: [
    // Dynamically append user's active subscriptions
    // straight from Stripe
    addStripeSubscriptions,
    ],
    },
    };

    Custom React Components

    Swap in your own React components.

    Want to add a view to the Admin UI? Simple. How about building a custom field type? Or maybe swap in your client’s branding? Every high-level component in the Admin dashboard is easily swappable with your own React component. Customize existing views or field types—or even add your own routes—with an extremely intuitive API.

    Learn how
    Custom Components showing a custom SEO fieldCustom Components showing a custom SEO field

Features & extensibility designed so that you’ll never hit a roadblock.

Read the docs
01

Swap in custom components

Extend the admin UI with React.
02

Reuse Payload authentication

Payload auth works in your own projects too.
03

Localize content on a field level

Easily localize content on a field by field basis.
04

Make use of 20+ field types

Payload has a field type for anything you need.
05

Handle file uploads

Store uploads locally or in the cloud.
06

Add custom endpoints

Express endpoints for custom functionality.
07

Extend with hooks

A powerful pattern to add your own logic.
08

Manage versions and drafts

Preview drafts and store version history.

Congratulations Payload team. You guys have created the necessary change the industry needed.

I'm comfortable saying that it's the best CMS I've ever used - one I'd never found the time to make for myself.

This is the first CMS that I've actually enjoyed working with and believe me when I say--I've tried a lot of them.

@payloadcms literally the most beautiful CMS I've seen in a long time.

With Payload, you'll write code you're proud of.

And it's a CMS. Imagine that.

Powered by Payload
  • Hope Network Case Study Featured Image
  • My290 Case Study Featured Image
  • Dragon's Hoard - dungeon crawler video game powered by Payload
  • Quikplow Featured Image Case Study
  • Hope Network Case Study Featured Image
  • My290 Case Study Featured Image

Payload is free and open-source.

You can host it yourself, or let us handle hosting for you on Payload Cloud.

Get started in one line

npx create-payload-app

Get Started on Payload Cloud