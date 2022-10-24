How Microsoft used Payload to introduce AI

You turn to the most innovative platform in the world to craft your content.
For Microsoft's "Designer," powered by OpenAI's DALL-E image-generating system, this meant harnessing the capabilities of Payload.
With Payload, the team at Microsoft responsible for unveiling this revolutionary design tool has been able to streamline content production, providing a vision of the future of design that is free from traditional constraints.
For some companies, any run-of-the-mill headless CMS product may be sufficient. But when it comes to Microsoft, a commitment to innovation and excellence is deeply ingrained in their DNA.
Microsoft required a solution to meet its next-generation thinking behind Designer. Flexibility and innovation were non-negotiables, such as creating data structures to suit any requirement.
Microsoft sought a true partnership, not salespeople. The content platform required a responsive team—composed of fellow developers who knew the product inside and out.
For a company like Microsoft, data ownership is paramount. Critical content infrastructure had to remain on-premises to avoid the dreaded vendor lock-in.
Ultimately, Microsoft required a means through which they could keep pace with ambitions, while providing every possible advantage to their marketing team.
Payload's code-based customization and precise access control enabled developers to create a tailored solution, perfectly aligned with Microsoft's project needs.
A dedicated channel between Payload and Microsoft ensured swift issue resolution. Any questions or problems were promptly addressed, eliminating roadblocks and ensuring momentum.
Payload's extensibility was fortified by an enterprise-level feature set. Meanwhile, Microsoft developers could easily incorporate additional functionalities beyond the out-of-the-box offering.
Payload was built entirely with TypeScript, a language created by Microsoft. This enhanced the developer experience and ensured type-safety in the development process.
In a rapidly evolving and competitive AI landscape, Microsoft recognized that the speed at which content operations are executed is crucial.
With Payload’s code-based customization, extensibility, and a close partnership between the two teams, Microsoft has significantly enhanced its content operations and now better serves their audience of creators and industry insiders.