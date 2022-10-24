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Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

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How Microsoft used Payload to introduce AI

Industry

Technology

Use case

Headless CMS

Screenshots of Microsoft's AI Tips and Tricks website.

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.

Microsoft logo
Sowyma Reddy Peta, Software Engineer

How do you educate the world about a groundbreaking, AI-driven design tool?

You turn to the most innovative platform in the world to craft your content.


For Microsoft's "Designer," powered by OpenAI's DALL-E image-generating system, this meant harnessing the capabilities of Payload.


With Payload, the team at Microsoft responsible for unveiling this revolutionary design tool has been able to streamline content production, providing a vision of the future of design that is free from traditional constraints.

THE CHALLENGE

A platform that can keep up with AI

For some companies, any run-of-the-mill headless CMS product may be sufficient. But when it comes to Microsoft, a commitment to innovation and excellence is deeply ingrained in their DNA.

Innovation and Flexibility

Microsoft required a solution to meet its next-generation thinking behind Designer. Flexibility and innovation were non-negotiables, such as creating data structures to suit any requirement.

Partnership and Support

Microsoft sought a true partnership, not salespeople. The content platform required a responsive team—composed of fellow developers who knew the product inside and out.

No Vendor Lock-In

For a company like Microsoft, data ownership is paramount. Critical content infrastructure had to remain on-premises to avoid the dreaded vendor lock-in.

The competitive advantage

Ultimately, Microsoft required a means through which they could keep pace with ambitions, while providing every possible advantage to their marketing team.

THE SOLUTION
Favorable Development Experience

Payload's code-based customization and precise access control enabled developers to create a tailored solution, perfectly aligned with Microsoft's project needs.


Support, Not Salespeople

A dedicated channel between Payload and Microsoft ensured swift issue resolution. Any questions or problems were promptly addressed, eliminating roadblocks and ensuring momentum.


Extensibility & Enhanced Editing

Payload's extensibility was fortified by an enterprise-level feature set. Meanwhile, Microsoft developers could easily incorporate additional functionalities beyond the out-of-the-box offering.


Type-Safety & Developer Experience

Payload was built entirely with TypeScript, a language created by Microsoft. This enhanced the developer experience and ensured type-safety in the development process.

Screenshots of Microsoft's AI Tips and Tricks website.

Microsoft chose Payload to let the world know of its AI ambitions

In a rapidly evolving and competitive AI landscape, Microsoft recognized that the speed at which content operations are executed is crucial.


With Payload’s code-based customization, extensibility, and a close partnership between the two teams, Microsoft has significantly enhanced its content operations and now better serves their audience of creators and industry insiders.