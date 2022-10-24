How Microsoft used Payload to introduce AI

How do you educate the world about a groundbreaking, AI-driven design tool?

You turn to the most innovative platform in the world to craft your content.





For Microsoft's "Designer," powered by OpenAI's DALL-E image-generating system, this meant harnessing the capabilities of Payload.





With Payload, the team at Microsoft responsible for unveiling this revolutionary design tool has been able to streamline content production, providing a vision of the future of design that is free from traditional constraints.