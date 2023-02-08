How Microsoft used Payload to introduce AI

The Challenge

A platform that can keep up with AI

For some companies, any run-of-the-mill headless CMS product may be sufficient. But when it comes to Microsoft, a commitment to innovation and excellence is deeply ingrained in their DNA. This required a means to build content that would meet the company's high standards, including a system that would feature:

Innovation and Flexibility

Microsoft needed a content production application that matched the next-generation thinking behind Designer. Flexibility and innovation were non-negotiable, including empowering developers to tailor data structures that would suit diverse project requirements.

Partnership and Support

Rather than getting a salesperson in response to support requests, Microsoft sought a true partnership. The content platform required a responsive team—composed of fellow developers who knew the product inside and out—for any assistance.

No Vendor Lock-In

For a Fortune 500 company like Microsoft, data ownership is paramount. Critical content infrastructure had to remain on-premises to avoid the dreaded vendor lock-in and retain control. Ultimately, Microsoft required a means through which they could keep pace with their ambitions and empower their developers to provide every possible advantage to their marketers and editors.