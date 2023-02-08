How Microsoft used Payload to introduce AI

How do you educate the world about a groundbreaking, AI-driven design tool? You turn to the most innovative platform in the world to craft your content.
For Microsoft's "Designer," powered by OpenAI's DALL-E image-generating system, this meant harnessing the capabilities of Payload. With Payload, the team at Microsoft responsible for unveiling this revolutionary design tool has been able to streamline content production, providing a vision of the future of design that is free from traditional constraints.
The Challenge
For some companies, any run-of-the-mill headless CMS product may be sufficient. But when it comes to Microsoft, a commitment to innovation and excellence is deeply ingrained in their DNA. This required a means to build content that would meet the company's high standards, including a system that would feature:
Microsoft needed a content production application that matched the next-generation thinking behind Designer. Flexibility and innovation were non-negotiable, including empowering developers to tailor data structures that would suit diverse project requirements.
Rather than getting a salesperson in response to support requests, Microsoft sought a true partnership. The content platform required a responsive team—composed of fellow developers who knew the product inside and out—for any assistance.
For a Fortune 500 company like Microsoft, data ownership is paramount. Critical content infrastructure had to remain on-premises to avoid the dreaded vendor lock-in and retain control. Ultimately, Microsoft required a means through which they could keep pace with their ambitions and empower their developers to provide every possible advantage to their marketers and editors.
Content Production Speed
The Solution
Amongst a sea of headless solutions, Payload stood out for Microsoft, thanks to its distinguishing features, including:
Payload offered a developer-centric experience. Its code-based customization and precise access control enabled developers to create a tailored solution, perfectly aligned with their project needs.
Payload maintained a dedicated channel with Microsoft, ensuring swift issue resolution. Any questions or problems encountered were promptly addressed, eliminating potential roadblocks and ensuring uninterrupted development momentum.
Payload's inherent extensibility was fortified by an enterprise-level feature set. Meanwhile, Microsoft developers could easily incorporate additional functionalities beyond the out-of-the-box offering, easily building editors any custom requests alongside existing, modern features and a beautiful user interface. This allowed for the creation of compelling content without the need for constant coordination with developers.
Payload was built entirely with TypeScript, a language created by Microsoft. This enhanced the developer experience and ensured type-safety in the development process.
In a rapidly evolving and competitive AI landscape, Microsoft recognized that the speed at which content operations are executed is crucial.
With Payload’s code-based customization, extensibility, and a close partnership between the two teams, Microsoft has significantly enhanced its content operations and now better serves their audience of creators and industry insiders.
SOWMYA REDDY PETA SOFTWARE ENGINEER, MICROSOFT