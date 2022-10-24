Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.
Headless by nature, Payload is config-based and purpose-built, delivering GraphQL and local node APIs out-of-box, along with unmatched flexibility.
Don't Frankenstein WordPress. Lean on Payload to power anything you can think of.
Payload's visual editor empowers marketers to create and edit as they browse, delivering a powerful tool that pairs nicely alongside its first-class developer experience.
With Payload, your content schema is defined directly in code—no more "click ops." Enjoy full control over your data structures, relationships, and logic without the limitations of a GUI like WordPress Advanced Custom Fields (ACF).
Secure your data by writing access control functions based on either a document or field level. Build out your own RBAC or any access control pattern you need.
It's simple yet significantly more powerful than working with WordPress user roles.
Unlike WordPress, Payload natively offers localization down to the field level. Alongside i18n support, get robust internationalization and localization capability without the hassle of managing multiple plugins.
The WordPress dashboard is mess of jQuery, React, and PHP. Payload's admin UI is fast, minimal, and most important of all, completely extensible in React.
WordPress is the most commonly targeted CMS and its plugins can expose you to endless vulnerabilities. Payload comes instantly more secure and supports features like SSO, HTTP-only cookies, CSRF protection, rate limiting, and more.
In WordPress, you might combine three or four plugins just to add post types, meaning you need to manually migrate changes between environments. With Payload, you write your schema in code, version control it, and migrate changes easily.
Written top-to-bottom in TypeScript, Payload harnesses Next.js for top-tier performance and scalability, with the option to build on Express. With WordPress, you're stuck writing outdated PHP.
Manage all your content, alongside your products, in a single, powerful editing experience.
Whether you need help from our active community or have questions about using Payload at the enterprise level, we’re here to help.
npx create-payload-app